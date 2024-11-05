iPad 10th generation is my favorite iPad — and it's $150 off in early Black Friday deal

While the new iPad mini 7 has been getting a lot of attention in recents weeks, there are plenty of different iPads on sale right now. In fact, my personal favorite is now back at its lowest ever price. The best part is that it’s already Apple’s cheapest modern iPad, by far.

Right now the iPad 10th generation is available for $299 at Amazon. That’s $150 off the regular price, and brings Apple’s entry-level tablet down to its lowest ever price — on par with the Prime Day sales we saw earlier this year. If I didn’t already have this iPad, this is definitely a deal I’d take advantage of.

Apple iPad 10th generation: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

Apple's cheapest iPad is back down to its lowest ever price — with $150 off. If you're looking for a simple iPad that can do all the basics, like streaming and writing, this is the tablet for you. And it works with the Apple Pencil (USB-C).

The iPad 10th generation may well be two years old, but don’t let that put you off. This is one of the cheapest Apple devices you can buy right now, and the most cost effective way to get a hold of an Apple tablet. The iPad mini 7 may be new and packing in a bunch of incredible hardware, but it also costs almost $200 more right now — at $484.

The iPad 10 marked a huge change in Apple’s entry-level tablets, offering up a stylish redesign that introduced a fuller-screen design with slimmer bezels than its predecessors. The downside was that this device lost Apple’s Home Button, instead offering a Touch ID-enabled power button and gesture support in its place. I’ve found that the viewing experience on that screen is pretty fantastic, with rich colors and solid quality, though the low maximum brightness can make it a little irritating to use in bright conditions.

Apple also switched this model to USB-C, meaning you can use the same charging cable as all your other devices. There isn’t particularly fast charging or data transfer, but it does make things that little bit more convenient.

Best of all, the iPad 10 also supports the Apple Pencil (USB-C), rather than the awkward first generation Apple Pencil stylus. It may not be quite as feature-rich as the Apple Pencil 2 or Pro, but it is comfortable and has the same USB-C charging port as the tablet itself. It’s ideal for writing or drawing, though I often find myself using the Pencil as a navigation tool — instead of using the touch screen, Plus the Apple Pencil (USB-C) is currently on sale as well, with $10 off the usual price, should you want to bundle your purchases together.

Overall, the the iPad 10th generation is a great device, and this deal can't be beat. So I'd scoop one up right now before Black Friday.