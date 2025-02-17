Win! The Alienware m18 R2 with RTX 4070 is $600 off for Presidents' Day

There's some excellent Presidents' Day sales going on right now, but one that's seriously impressed us is the discount Dell are offering on the Alienware m18 R2 with RTX 4070 laptop.

For a limited time, you can the Alienware m18 R2 w/ RTX 4070 on sale for $1,799 at Dell. We named this laptop one of the best gaming laptops on the market. It's a massive $600 off the usual retail price — and it's absolutely packed with enticing specs. Put it this way, you could be gaming on this beast of a laptop in no time at all and be safe in the knowledge that you saved yourself hundreds of dollars doing it.

Alienware m18 R2 (RTX 4070): was $2,399 now $1,799 at Dell The Alienware m18 R2 is a really excellent gaming laptop. We voted it as the top desktop replacement in the best gaming laptops of 2025 for a multitude of good reasons. It's got a 14th Gen Intel Core i7 14700HX CPU, RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD in this better than standard set. Not forgetting the 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display to view it all on and a 165Hz refresh rate. All for a huge $600 off.

As one of the best gaming laptops around, it's no surprise we're raving about the Alienware m18 R2. Especially when there's $600 off. Sure, when we tested it out the specs were a little higher than what's on offer right now — but what is on offer is still incredibly epic.

We're talking an Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, an impressive 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. And then there's the screen, boasting a 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600 display with a 165Hz refresh rate. If anything is going to let you play your games on max settings without burning out or lagging to the extreme, it's this.

When we got our hands on this seriously impressive laptop for our full review, we couldn't help but give it four-and-a-half stars. As mentioned, the specs were slightly different, but the sentiment remains the same: "The Alienware m18 R2 is a hulking beast of a laptop that delivers equally powerful performance and offers smooth gaming experiences at high framerates. While it's too large to travel with and the cooling design could be better, there's not much about this laptop that's a dealbreaker."

If you're using it as a desktop replacement, which is where we think it really shines, then the travel and cooling design is not going to be a problem. So, if you want to save yourself $600 right now and get one of the best gaming laptops for your home in the process, then now is the time to go for it. It's what Dell is promoting as a 'Hot Deal' and honestly, we couldn't agree more.