Walmart Black Friday ad is live — here's when the sales start and my favorite deals now

Walmart has finally confirmed that it will begin its massive “Black Friday Deals” event on Monday, November 25. Walmart isn’t looking to lower expectations either, claiming the sale will offer customers “the best savings of the season."

In a press release, Walmart unveiled the key details and offered a snapshot preview of some of the biggest deals that will be available over the Black Friday shopping period. Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals” begins next Monday at 5 p.m. ET, but Walmart Plus members get early access starting at 12 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, in-store, the Walmart Black Friday sale starts at 6 a.m. local time.

Below you’ll find a preview of some of the deals that Walmart will be offering next week thanks to the retailer's new Black Friday ad. Just remember, you can’t shop these discounts until Monday, November 25, and a Walmart Plus account will give you early access (it's well-timed that Walmart Plus is currently 50% off).

However, despite Walmart promoting its impending sale, you don’t need to wait until then to start filling your cart as Walmart is currently holding an early Black Friday sale with top-tier discounts on 4K TVs, MacBooks, Bluetooth speakers, gaming gear and a whole load more. I'm rounding up my favorite picks below...

Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49/year @ Walmart

Save 50% Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month), it's now on sale for just $49/year. This deal is available to new members only. Membership includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. The latest perks include five free months of Apple Music and early access to Walmart Black Friday deals.

Walmart Black Friday Ad 2024 deals

Blackstone Original 2-Burner 28-inch Propane Griddle - $147 (Save $50)

- $147 (Save $50) Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - $349.99 (Save $250)

- $349.99 (Save $250) Flybar Disney Bluey 6V Bumper Car Ride On Toy - $69 (Save $50)

- $69 (Save $50) Cate & Chloe 18k White Gold Hoop Earrings with Swarovski Crystals - $15.99 (Save $99.01)

- $15.99 (Save $99.01) Restored - 11.6-inch Apple Macbook Air Bundle - $194 (Save $81)

- $194 (Save $81) TCL 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV with Roku - $228 (Save $301)

- $228 (Save $301) My Arcade GameStation Pro Atari Retro Video Game System - $69 (Save $30)

- $69 (Save $30) PicassoTiles 101-Piece Magnetic Tiles - $27.99 (Save $12)

- $27.99 (Save $12) Carote 17-Piece Nonstick Cookware Sets - $64.99 (Save $135)

- $64.99 (Save $135) Best Choice Products 10-in-1 Combo Game Table Set - $129.99 (Save $216)

- $129.99 (Save $216) Michael Kors Women's Down Winter Coat - $159 (Save $60)

- $159 (Save $60) Best Choice Products Pre-Lit Holiday Inflatables - $74.99 (Save $125)

- $74.99 (Save $125) Revolve360 Slim 2-in-1 Rotational Car Seat - $229.99 (Save $120)

- $229.99 (Save $120) Reebok Men's & Women's Logo Hoodie - $15 (Save up to $13)

- $15 (Save up to $13) Kids’ and Toddler Character Pajamas - $6 (Special Buy)

- $6 (Special Buy) Miko Home Air Purifier with Multiple Speeds - $54.99 (Save $65)

- $54.99 (Save $65) L'ange Hair 2-in-1 Blow Dryer Hot Air Brush - $48.30 (Save $70.70)

Best Walmart Deals Now

Seasonal decor savings: deals from $5 @ Walmart

If you're prepping for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year (who isn't?), Walmart has your back with loads of holiday decor on sale from $5.

was $69 now $34 at Walmart The latest entry in EA's long-running Madden series offers several improvements that dedicated fans of the annual sports franchise have requested for years, like improved on-field action, better UI, more realistic AI for rival teams, and more. It's also probably the only way I'll ever see the Chargers win a Super Bowl!

Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker: was $119 now $98 at Walmart Get cooking with the versatile 4-in-1 cooker that makes anything possible. This one machine can replace up to 8 kitchen tools and appliances and it can cook up to 30% faster than a conventional oven. The cooking capacity is pretty impressive, as well. You'll be able to make chili for up to 20 people, 9 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs, or enough pulled pork for 30 sliders.

Smart TVs: deals from $108 @ Walmart

Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $108. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great.

was $399 now $349 at Walmart The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner/lighter design, faster charging, and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners, and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.

Price check: $349 @ Amazon

Lenovo V15 G2 15.6" Laptop: was $999 now $369 at Amazon Save a whopping $600 off the Lenovo V15 G2, which comes with an Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. The 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display is great for most multitasking chores, and the Windows 11 OS comes with added protection against phishing and malware attacks. In short, it’s a basic machine at a an excellent price.