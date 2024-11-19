Walmart Black Friday ad is live — here's when the sales start and my favorite deals now
Walmart Black Friday sale begins soon, but you can save big now
Walmart has finally confirmed that it will begin its massive “Black Friday Deals” event on Monday, November 25. Walmart isn’t looking to lower expectations either, claiming the sale will offer customers “the best savings of the season."
In a press release, Walmart unveiled the key details and offered a snapshot preview of some of the biggest deals that will be available over the Black Friday shopping period. Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals” begins next Monday at 5 p.m. ET, but Walmart Plus members get early access starting at 12 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, in-store, the Walmart Black Friday sale starts at 6 a.m. local time.
Below you’ll find a preview of some of the deals that Walmart will be offering next week thanks to the retailer's new Black Friday ad. Just remember, you can’t shop these discounts until Monday, November 25, and a Walmart Plus account will give you early access (it's well-timed that Walmart Plus is currently 50% off).
However, despite Walmart promoting its impending sale, you don’t need to wait until then to start filling your cart as Walmart is currently holding an early Black Friday sale with top-tier discounts on 4K TVs, MacBooks, Bluetooth speakers, gaming gear and a whole load more. I'm rounding up my favorite picks below...
Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49/year @ Walmart
Save 50% Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month), it's now on sale for just $49/year. This deal is available to new members only. Membership includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. The latest perks include five free months of Apple Music and early access to Walmart Black Friday deals.
Walmart Black Friday Ad 2024 deals
- Blackstone Original 2-Burner 28-inch Propane Griddle - $147 (Save $50)
- Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - $349.99 (Save $250)
- Flybar Disney Bluey 6V Bumper Car Ride On Toy - $69 (Save $50)
- Cate & Chloe 18k White Gold Hoop Earrings with Swarovski Crystals - $15.99 (Save $99.01)
- Restored - 11.6-inch Apple Macbook Air Bundle - $194 (Save $81)
- TCL 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV with Roku - $228 (Save $301)
- My Arcade GameStation Pro Atari Retro Video Game System - $69 (Save $30)
- PicassoTiles 101-Piece Magnetic Tiles - $27.99 (Save $12)
- Carote 17-Piece Nonstick Cookware Sets - $64.99 (Save $135)
- Best Choice Products 10-in-1 Combo Game Table Set - $129.99 (Save $216)
- Michael Kors Women's Down Winter Coat - $159 (Save $60)
- Best Choice Products Pre-Lit Holiday Inflatables - $74.99 (Save $125)
- Revolve360 Slim 2-in-1 Rotational Car Seat - $229.99 (Save $120)
- Reebok Men's & Women's Logo Hoodie - $15 (Save up to $13)
- Kids’ and Toddler Character Pajamas - $6 (Special Buy)
- Miko Home Air Purifier with Multiple Speeds - $54.99 (Save $65)
- L'ange Hair 2-in-1 Blow Dryer Hot Air Brush - $48.30 (Save $70.70)
Best Walmart Deals Now
Seasonal decor savings: deals from $5 @ Walmart
If you're prepping for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year (who isn't?), Walmart has your back with loads of holiday decor on sale from $5.
If you want an affordable K-Cup pod coffee maker in a compact package, this deal is great for you. This coffee maker features a 36-oz. reservoir and can brew back-to-back coffee, so everyone can get their caffeine hit fast. It's now at an all-time price low.
The latest entry in EA's long-running Madden series offers several improvements that dedicated fans of the annual sports franchise have requested for years, like improved on-field action, better UI, more realistic AI for rival teams, and more. It's also probably the only way I'll ever see the Chargers win a Super Bowl!
Our JBL Flip 6 review said this speaker balances compact size with impressive audio quality, and it's also fully waterproof and dust-resistant. It packs 12 hours of battery on a full charge. Its pleasantly rich bass is one of its biggest advantages, and its upgraded Bluetooth connectivity shouldn't be overlooked either. Overall, it's an impressive update to one of the most popular portable speakers on the market.
Price check: $79 @ Amazon
Get cooking with the versatile 4-in-1 cooker that makes anything possible. This one machine can replace up to 8 kitchen tools and appliances and it can cook up to 30% faster than a conventional oven. The cooking capacity is pretty impressive, as well. You'll be able to make chili for up to 20 people, 9 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs, or enough pulled pork for 30 sliders.
After putting this controller to the test in our Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller review, we determined that it's one of the best pads for Xbox and PC gaming. It offers a premium design, interchangeable thumbsticks, and programmable back paddles. Not to mention with a 40-hour battery life, you can game all day (and night) without needing to recharge.
Smart TVs: deals from $108 @ Walmart
Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $108. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great.
The Sony WF-1000XM5 top our list of the best wireless earbuds on the market. In our Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds review, we said they have some of the strongest active noise canceling around, outstanding sound quality and a great companion app. Getting the best fit can be a bit hit and miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular.
Price check: $249 @ Amazon
The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review we said the large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, these amazing headphones still give you up to 40 hours of battery life.
The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.
The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner/lighter design, faster charging, and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners, and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.
Price check: $349 @ Amazon
Save a whopping $600 off the Lenovo V15 G2, which comes with an Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. The 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display is great for most multitasking chores, and the Windows 11 OS comes with added protection against phishing and malware attacks. In short, it’s a basic machine at a an excellent price.
It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers solid performance, especially compared to other laptops at this price. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we found that its perfomance never stuttered thanks to the M1 chip. Perhaps even more impressive is the all-day 14-hour battery life. You also get a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.
Best value! The LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Atmos support is also included. In our LG B3 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is an amazing value and stands up astonishingly well against other mid-tier OLEDs. Just note that the newer LG B4 OLED is now available.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon
Appliance sale: up to $500 off @ Walmart
Get huge savings up to $500 on select appliances at Walmart. From refrigerators and washing machines to ovens and air conditioners, don't miss out on these savings from brands like Frigidaire, GE, Dyson and more.
