Massive Shark appliance sale ahead of Walmart Plus Week — 7 deals I recommend

Mark your calendars! Next week is the start of Walmart Plus Week. The 7-day event (April 28 through May 4) will offer exclusive deals and discounts to Walmart Plus members. However, if you're not a member, there's an epic sale underway right now.

For a limited time, Walmart has Shark appliances on sale from $49. What's great about this sale is that it doesn't require Walmart membership and it discounts some of my favorite Shark appliances to near all-time price lows. Below I've rounded up 7 of the best deals you can get right now. (For more ways to save, check out today's best Shark promo codes and Walmart promo codes).

Best Shark deals

Shark Steam Pocket: was $109 now $68 at Walmart With the Shark Steam Pocket Mop, mopping might just be your new favorite household chore. Designed for sealed hard floors like hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate and vinyl, the mop transforms water into super-heated steam in seconds to remove dirt, grime, and hard-to-clean messes. This will help you remove up to 99% of household bacteria — without the harsh chemicals.

Shark Upright Vacuum Navigator: was $239 now $119 at Walmart One of Shark's most practical designs — the main unit detaches to make stair cleaning easier. It has effective HEPA filtration and consistent suction on all floor types. The swivel steering helps navigate around furniture and at this price it's an excellent value for such a versatile cleaner.

Shark Air Purifier w/ Nanoseal HEPA: was $189 now $149 at Walmart Get rid of the tiniest of unwanted particles and air contaminants with the Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier. Its anti-allergen HEPA filter is designed to tackle everything form smog and toxins to dust and dander, giving you healthier, purified indoor air quality.

Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum: was $299 now $176 at Walmart Leave your spring cleaning to your digital assistant. The Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum features precision home mapping, powerful suction that makes it great for households with pets, and hands-free cleaning thanks to its Alexa/Google Assistant support.

Shark Detect Pro Vacuum: was $279 now $179 at Walmart The Shark Detect Pro Vacuum (IW1120) is a slim and lightweight vacuum that can clean just about any part of your home. It automatically detects different floor types and adjusts suction power for deep cleaning on carpets. Its PowerFins help prevent hair tangles whiles the HEPA filter keeps allergens and dust out of your house.

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System: was $299 now $195 at Walmart The Shark FlexStyle Hair Styling System can be used as a powerful, no-heat-damage hair dryer or an ultra-versatile multi-styler letting you curl, volumize, smooth, or dry. It's often compared to the popular Dyson Airwrap, but it's currently less than half the price (and might even be the superior choice performance-wise). We recommend jumping on this deal!