Quick! Anker's 8-in-1 charger just crashed to its lowest price ever for Presidents' Day

The fight for power outlets at home or in the office has been intense. It's not even just about finding a socket anymore — it's about finding a particular type of socket that is compatible with what you need to plug in. If you're exhausted by this situation, we know how you feel. Luckily, we have a solution, and it comes in the form of a most excellent deal.

Anker, the maker behind some of the best wireless chargers, is currently offering the Anker 8-in-1 Magnetic Charging Station for just $49 at Amazon. (This is a Prime member exclusive deal and you'll need to log into your account to see this price). If you're not a Prime member, you can still snag it for $69. We're talking a magnetic charging pad, 3 AC outlets, and 4 USB ports — all compactly fitted into a sleek orb, rather than an imposing power strip. It's one of the best Amazon Presidents' Day sales I've seen.

Anker MagGo Magnetic 8-in-1 Charging Station: was $99 now $69 at Amazon A sleek solution for a complicated and messy problem — the Anker 8-in-1 Charger does a great job at minimizing desk clutter while catering to all your charging needs. How? Well, like the name suggests, it can charge up to 8 different items through a magnetic charging pad, 3 AC outlets and 4 USB ports (2 USB-C and 2 USB-A). And it does it quickly. We're talking boosting your MacBook Air's battery to 50% in just 26 minutes thanks to the powerful 67W full-speed charging. Impressed? We are too.

While there's plenty of deals to upgrade your home office, this current saving on Amazon shines through for us right now. Though we'd act quickly as we don't know how long it'll last. For just $49 on Amazon, the Anker 8-in-1 Charging Station is a small, but mighty way to rid your desk of any clutter without sacrificing the ability to charge everything you want. Aside from saving you money, it'll save you a lot of hassle too.

Thanks to the 8 different chargers, you can choose between the magnetic charging pad on the front, or the 3 AC outlets and 4 USB ports on the back. Or, use them all at once. What you won't have to deal with is one long messy power strip taking up space in your home. It's what Anker call "compact and clutter-free" which is music to our ears when it comes to a desk setup.

And we're not kidding when we say this charging station is small, but mighty. In fact, it's only a little over 4 inches in diameter while still being powered by a cutomized Qi2 charging module. Plus, you can pick it up for the same epic discount in the black or white model.