13 deals to upgrade your home office — save up to $400 right now

Working from home comes with pros and cons. Yes, you can arrive to your desk in the morning still in your pajamas. No, you don't have the space and/or money to create a work from home setup that resembles an office environment. Or maybe you do...

There's tons of great deals on home office essentials that can help you build the ultimate work from home set up. From an LED Dimmable Desk Lamp at just $24 to the ProtoArc Ergonomic Desk Chair for $138, I've handpicked deals that will best suit your work from home needs.

Not only will you be more comfortable, but you might just feel a bit more productive. So, don't delay — transform your home office and lock in that productivity mindset with these 13 epic deals. (It's also worth taking at look at our guide to the best early Presidents' Day sales).

Best Home Office Deals

JOYROOM Magnetic Cable Clips (6 Pack): was $19 now $12 at Amazon Your home office desk can quickly become swamped by cables pretty much everywhere. But not if you've got cable organization in place with these magnetic clips. The sticky adhesive will fix your cable clips firmly in place. Then, with just a single hand, you can add and remove any cables that you need — from phone chargers to HDMI.

BESIGN Adjustable Laptop Stand: was $24 now $16 at Amazon Sitting on your laptop all day can certainly cause some posture issues. Instead of being hunched over your desk, this simple solution for just $16 will bring the screen up to your viewing level. If, like me, you sometimes just balance your laptop on a book, it'll also keep your laptop cool by providing good airflow underneath.

Lepro LED Dimmable Desk Lamp: was $35 now $24 at Walmart With five different levels of lighting and three color temperatures, you can decide the best ambience for your home office. If you need the bright lights to keep you motivated or a dimmer light to help with eye strain, then there's plenty of options here. There's also a sneaky USB port at the back, so it'll double up as a charging station.

MEKASS Ergonomic Keyboard and Mouse Wrist Rest: was $34 now $24 at Amazon If you're typing and clicking away at your desk all day, your wrists can suffer. But, not if you have an ergonomic support made from soft memory foam. Plus, the non-slip silicone at the bottom will also ensure everything stays firmly in place. There's 16 different colorways of this comfy set, but only the black is currently on offer with $10 off.

DAOUTIME 4-Tier Mesh Desk Organizer: was $38 now $36 at Amazon While there's only a small saving to be made here, there's a big saving on space with this 4-tier desk organizer. It's got vertical sections for files and paperwork, shelves, pen holders, and even a drawer with extra compartments. If your work from home setup is feeling cluttered, tidy it all away for $36.

HP M22f FHD Computer Monitor: was $144 now $94 at HP US If you're looking for a monitor to better display your work, but don't want to spend too much cash, then this slim design will work perfectly as a second screen for your setup. Currently enjoying $50 off, HP is a solid brand for your computer needs — and right now, for saving you money, too.

Sennheiser Accentum Headphones: was $149 now $129 at Sweetwater Sound The Sennheiser Accentum's are the best mid-price set in our best headphones guide and now they're even more reasonably priced. 50-hour battery life and excellent noise cancelling means you can lock into your work without getting distracted or stalled. And that sub-$200 price point just got even better with a further $20 off at Sweetwater Sound.

ProtoArc Ergonomic Office Chair: was $189 now $138 at Amazon In our best office chairs for 2025, we voted this the best budget offering. Right now, that price has been slashed by over $50. It's got a mesh backrest, lumbar support and a fabric-wrapped foam set for ultimate comfort. Sitting at your desk all day does't have to hurt your back, so don't let it and save money while you're at it. While it comes in green and grey, those colorways aren't offering the same discount.

BlueAnt Soundblade Computer Speaker: was $199 now $138 at Best Buy When you think of desktop speakers, you probably think of two small units that go either side of your setup. Well, not the BlueAnt Soundblade. Voted one of the best computer speakers, they're an excellent choice for anyone stuck on space. The soundbar will slip in easily underneath your monitor and provide you with exceptional audio quality. Now, with $60 off.