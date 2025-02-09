13 deals to upgrade your home office — save up to $400 right now

Deals
By
published

Create the ultimate work from home environment for less

Home office deals
(Image credit: Amazon)
Jump to:

Working from home comes with pros and cons. Yes, you can arrive to your desk in the morning still in your pajamas. No, you don't have the space and/or money to create a work from home setup that resembles an office environment. Or maybe you do...

There's tons of great deals on home office essentials that can help you build the ultimate work from home set up. From an LED Dimmable Desk Lamp at just $24 to the ProtoArc Ergonomic Desk Chair for $138, I've handpicked deals that will best suit your work from home needs.

Not only will you be more comfortable, but you might just feel a bit more productive. So, don't delay — transform your home office and lock in that productivity mindset with these 13 epic deals. (It's also worth taking at look at our guide to the best early Presidents' Day sales).

Quick Links

Best Home Office Deals

JOYROOM Magnetic Cable Clips (6 Pack)
JOYROOM Magnetic Cable Clips (6 Pack): was $19 now $12 at Amazon

Your home office desk can quickly become swamped by cables pretty much everywhere. But not if you've got cable organization in place with these magnetic clips. The sticky adhesive will fix your cable clips firmly in place. Then, with just a single hand, you can add and remove any cables that you need — from phone chargers to HDMI.

View Deal
BESIGN Adjustable Laptop Stand
BESIGN Adjustable Laptop Stand: was $24 now $16 at Amazon

Sitting on your laptop all day can certainly cause some posture issues. Instead of being hunched over your desk, this simple solution for just $16 will bring the screen up to your viewing level. If, like me, you sometimes just balance your laptop on a book, it'll also keep your laptop cool by providing good airflow underneath.

View Deal
Lepro LED Dimmable Desk Lamp
Lepro LED Dimmable Desk Lamp: was $35 now $24 at Walmart

With five different levels of lighting and three color temperatures, you can decide the best ambience for your home office. If you need the bright lights to keep you motivated or a dimmer light to help with eye strain, then there's plenty of options here. There's also a sneaky USB port at the back, so it'll double up as a charging station.

View Deal
MEKASS Ergonomic Keyboard and Mouse Wrist Rest
MEKASS Ergonomic Keyboard and Mouse Wrist Rest: was $34 now $24 at Amazon

If you're typing and clicking away at your desk all day, your wrists can suffer. But, not if you have an ergonomic support made from soft memory foam. Plus, the non-slip silicone at the bottom will also ensure everything stays firmly in place. There's 16 different colorways of this comfy set, but only the black is currently on offer with $10 off.

View Deal
DAOUTIME 4-Tier Mesh Desk Organizer
DAOUTIME 4-Tier Mesh Desk Organizer: was $38 now $36 at Amazon

While there's only a small saving to be made here, there's a big saving on space with this 4-tier desk organizer. It's got vertical sections for files and paperwork, shelves, pen holders, and even a drawer with extra compartments. If your work from home setup is feeling cluttered, tidy it all away for $36.

View Deal
Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse
Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse: was $99 now $90 at Amazon

We voted this the best mouse for 2025 and in our full review called it "a brilliant purchase for anyone needing a productivity mouse, but in particular, those with large and/or complex workflows." So, if your work from home job requires a solid mouse, this is the option we'd recommend — even more so now that there's money off.

View Deal
HP M22f FHD Computer Monitor
HP M22f FHD Computer Monitor: was $144 now $94 at HP US

If you're looking for a monitor to better display your work, but don't want to spend too much cash, then this slim design will work perfectly as a second screen for your setup. Currently enjoying $50 off, HP is a solid brand for your computer needs — and right now, for saving you money, too.

View Deal
Sennheiser Accentum Headphones
Sennheiser Accentum Headphones: was $149 now $129 at Sweetwater Sound

The Sennheiser Accentum's are the best mid-price set in our best headphones guide and now they're even more reasonably priced. 50-hour battery life and excellent noise cancelling means you can lock into your work without getting distracted or stalled. And that sub-$200 price point just got even better with a further $20 off at Sweetwater Sound.

View Deal
ProtoArc Ergonomic Office Chair
ProtoArc Ergonomic Office Chair: was $189 now $138 at Amazon

In our best office chairs for 2025, we voted this the best budget offering. Right now, that price has been slashed by over $50. It's got a mesh backrest, lumbar support and a fabric-wrapped foam set for ultimate comfort. Sitting at your desk all day does't have to hurt your back, so don't let it and save money while you're at it. While it comes in green and grey, those colorways aren't offering the same discount.

View Deal
BlueAnt Soundblade Computer Speaker
BlueAnt Soundblade Computer Speaker: was $199 now $138 at Best Buy

When you think of desktop speakers, you probably think of two small units that go either side of your setup. Well, not the BlueAnt Soundblade. Voted one of the best computer speakers, they're an excellent choice for anyone stuck on space. The soundbar will slip in easily underneath your monitor and provide you with exceptional audio quality. Now, with $60 off.

View Deal
Topsky Computer Desk
Topsky Computer Desk: was $197 now $152 at Amazon

So many of our favorites are in the sale right now and this entry from Topsky is one of the best desks in 2025. It's study, durable, and even comes with a shelf underneath that'll house all your home office items. There's a couple other colorways at full price, but the Rustic Brown is currently boasting 15% off. But, be quick, it's only for a limited time.

View Deal
FlexiSpot E7 Premium Standing Desk
FlexiSpot E7 Premium Standing Desk: was $499 now $339 at FlexiSpot

FlexiSpot are responsible for crafting one of the best standing desks, the E7 Premium. It's electric, has its own built-in charger, and a ton of cable management options underneath. While this discounted price is just for the frame, you're saving $160 off the bat, which you can spend $80 on a chipboard top, or $120 on solid wood (currently down from $190).

View Deal
Dell XPS 13 Laptop
Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was $1,499 now $1,099 at Best Buy

When one of the best laptops of 2025 is in the sale, we're going to rave about it and the Dell XPS 13 Laptop is currently an exceptional $400 off. For Windows users, your work from home setup can be powered by great battery life, killer speed, and a bright display to get the job done day after day.

View Deal
Grace Dean
Grace Dean

Grace is a freelance journalist working across homes, lifestyle, gaming and entertainment. You'll find her writing for Tom's Guide, TechRadar, Space.com, and other sites. If she's not rearranging her furniture, decluttering her home, or relaxing in front of the latest streaming series, she'll be typing fervently about any of her much-loved hobbies and interests. To aid her writing, she loves to head down internet rabbit holes for an unprecedented amount of time.

More about sales events
TCL TV, Roku TV, and a Samsung OLED TV

11 last-minute Super Bowl TV deals you can still get with in-store pickup — including this $599 OLED TV

Ninja small appliance deals

Amazon knocks up to 50% off kitchen appliances — 11 deals I’d shop now from Ninja, Crock-Pot and more
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 14: The Super Bowl 59 logo on a brightly lit red and yellow sign in the French Quarter ahead of Super Bowl 2025 today

Super Bowl 2025 live – countdown to Eagles vs Chiefs today, halftime show, TV channel, how to watch for free

See more latest