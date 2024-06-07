Massive Apple weekend sale now live — 9 deals I recommend on AirPods, MacBooks and more

Apple iMac (M3/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,208 @ Amazon

The new iMac (M3) sports Apple's latest M3 processor and is 2x faster than its predecessor. In our iMac M3 review we said the new chip makes this iMac more capable of multi-tasking, gaming and getting things done than any iMac before it. The base configuration sports a 24-inch 4.5K display, M3 CPU with 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

