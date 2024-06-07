Massive Apple weekend sale now live — 9 deals I recommend on AirPods, MacBooks and more
Save big on my favorite Apple gear
Apple's WWDC 2024 event is just days away, and it'll likely lead to big advancements across all of the company's operating systems. With no new hardware expected, that makes it a great time to pick up, say, an iPad or MacBook, knowing their potential will be unlocked even further in the coming weeks.
Still, why stop there? I've found the best Apple deals on my favorite Apple gear, including $100 off the AirPods Max, AirPods Pro for just $189, and an Apple Watch SE for just $189. Here's what you can buy this weekend.
Quick links
- AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch SE: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
- Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 9: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
- AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon
- iPad Air (M1/256GB): was $749 now $549 @ Amazon
- 13" MacBook Air (M2): was $999 now $829 @ Amazon
- 13" MacBook Air (M3): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon
- Apple iMac (M3/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,208 @ Amazon
Best Apple deals
AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
AirPods Pro are my preferred way to listen to music and podcasts while walking outdoors, offering fantastic noise cancelling technology and a convenient form factor. This model even features the latest USB-C charging case for added convenience, particularly if you have a USB-C iPhone.
Apple Watch SE: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
While it may be the "cheaper" Apple Watch, the second generation SE is still a great-looking fitness tracker that offers sleep tracking, a heart monitor, and crash detection that wasn't seen in models prior to the Series 9.
Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon
Stylish and easy to pair since they offer the same connectivity as AirPods, the Beats Studio Pro are a comfortable pair of headphones that offer noise cancelling and come in more colors than the AirPods Max.
Apple Watch Series 9: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
At the time of writing, the Series 9 is the current model of Apple Watch, and it's great. With watchOS 10 providing a huge overhaul, it runs quickly and has a much faster processor for on-device Siri commands.
AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon
Still my favorite pair of over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max are distinctive and offer fantastic sound quality, including Spatial Audio support that's perfect for watching movies.
iPad Air (M1/256GB): was $749 now $549 @ Amazon
OK, the M2 version arrived last month, but there's little that the newest tablet can do that this one can't. The M1 iPad Air is slim, portable, and lightweight while offering a chip that many laptops would be envious of.
13" MacBook Air (M2): was $999 now $829 @ Amazon
Sure, there's an M3 version now, but this M2 MacBook Air is a steal at this price, now coming in not a great deal more than what the M1 version cost not too long ago, but with an entire exterior redesign and a vastly improved webcam.
Apple iMac (M3/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,208 @ Amazon
The new iMac (M3) sports Apple's latest M3 processor and is 2x faster than its predecessor. In our iMac M3 review we said the new chip makes this iMac more capable of multi-tasking, gaming and getting things done than any iMac before it. The base configuration sports a 24-inch 4.5K display, M3 CPU with 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.
Price check: $1,299 @ B&H | $1,299 @ Best Buy
M3 MacBook Pro: was $1,599 now $1,449 @ Amazon
While this is still the M3 chip and not the M3 Pro, the MacBook Pro has a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display and additional ports (including HDMI) over what's offered on the MacBook Air M3. The speakers are great, too.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.