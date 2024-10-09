I run marathons and these are the 11 Prime Day running accessories I'd buy right now starting at $12

While running is a cheap sport overall, with the only essential purchase you need to make being a set of the best running shoes, once you start training regularly your experience of the sport is much improved if you have the right accessories.

I’ve been running marathons for seven years and usually log 60-70 miles a week, which means I’m using a lot of running gear every day. That includes nutrition supplements, kit, headphones and gadgets, all of which make my running more fun, but do create an extra cost.

The good news is that Amazon has cut the price of many of my favorite running accessories for Prime Day, so you can kit yourself out for less. Check out the deals below, and also make sure to look at our full Amazon Prime Day round-up for more eye-catching discounts.

Prime Day running accessory deals

Abanen Nylon Watch Band: was $15 now $12

I much prefer to use a nylon band with my Garmin watch, because they are more comfortable than the silicone straps the watches comes with. The official Garmin nylon straps are quite expensive, so opting for a third-party band like this one from Albanen will save you money, especially in the sale when it's reduced to $12.

Clif Bar 15-pack: was $19 now $15

Staying on top of your nutrition is vital when you’re running a lot, and it’s enjoyable too when you get to scoff delicious energy bars like these chocolate chip ones from Clif. They’re reduced to $15 in the Amazon sale and there are other flavors like peanut butter and chocolate brownie included as well. I find they make for the perfect quick breakfast before an early morning run.

Nuun Sport Electrolyte Tablets: was $29 now $18

I use electrolyte tablets from a wide range of brands during my training and Nuun makes good ones that are reduced in the sale so you can get four tubes of 10 tablets for $18. That’s for the citrus berry mixed flavor pack, which is the cheapest I’ve seen, but there are smaller discounts on other flavors if you prefer.

SaltStick Electrolyte FastChews: was $29 now $23

While electrolyte tablets are good for before and after runs, if you’re on a long run in hot conditions and need to carry something with you to replenish your electrolytes I’ve found these chewable tabs a good option. You can get 120 for $23 in the sale with several flavors included — lemon lime is my preferred pick, and I usually wrap a few tabs in plastic to carry with me on the run if it's really hot.

FlipBelt Zipper Running Belt: was $36 now $30

This large running belt has helped me carry a lot of gear through several marathons, and the black version of the Flipbelt Zipper is reduced to $30 for Prime Day. It’s big enough to carry a large smartphone along with several gels and soft flasks of liquid, and holds all this gear tight against your body so it doesn’t bounce while running.

Stance Run Light Crew Socks 3-pack: was $54 now $34

No runner I know would say no to a great pair of socks, and Stance socks have been among my favorites for many years now. You can pick up a three pack of Stance’s lightweight and comfortable running socks for $34 in the sale, a chunky $20 saving. They’re exceptionally durable as well — I’ve been using some pairs of Stance socks regularly for five years.

Under Armour ColdGear Compression Mock (men’s): was $55 now $43

When winter comes your runs in the cold will be greatly improved if you have a top-notch base layer to use, and Under Armour’s ColdGear mock is a go-to option for me. I’ve found you can wear just it and a lightweight running jacket in freezing conditions because it’s so warm, and it doesn’t restrict your movement on the run.

CEP Tall Running Compression Socks 4.0 was $59 now $47

Compression socks are not something I use every day, but in the heart of marathon training when my legs are always tired I like to put them on after runs and during long runs to help support my calf muscles. CEP’s tall socks are expensive, but the best I’ve tried, and I’ve used them to run two ultramarathons. Both the men’s and women’s socks are reduced in the Prime Day sale.

Polar H10 Heart Rate Monitor: was $99 now $76

Even the best running watches I’ve tested sometimes struggle to produce accurate heart rate readings, so I’ll usually wear an external sensor to get more reliable info, specially during hard workouts. Polar makes my favorite chest and arm bands, and both are reduced for Prime Day. The Polar H10 chest strap is down to $76, a great price for the most reliable heart rate monitor you can get.

Polar Verity Sense: was $99 now $84

Lately I’ve switched to the Polar Verity Sense armband from the H10 chest strap, because I’ve found it to be just as accurate and a bit more comfortable. It’s also rechargeable, whereas changing the coin battery on the H10 is a bit of a faff. It’s a little more expensive than the H10 chest strap in the sale, but the Verity Sense is also reduced and at $84 it’s a great option if you want an upgrade from the heart rate tracking on your watch.