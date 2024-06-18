Hurry! Amazon is slashing the price of every MacBook model — 5 deals I'd buy now
Every MacBook model is on sale at Amazon
When you're shopping the best laptops, don't sleep on MacBooks. Apple makes some of the most powerful and most popular laptops around, and you don't want to miss your chance to get one on sale.
Our current choice for the best laptop on the market, the 13-inch MacBook Air (M3/256GB) is $899 at Amazon. This is a stellar deal at $200 off, as this laptop delivers speedy performance, long battery life and a great display.
Meanwhile, if you're a pro user, the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M3 Pro/512GB) is $1,699 at Amazon. It's $300 off, meaning you can take advantage of the M3 Pro chip's blazing-fast performance at a more affordable price. Even better, this laptop comes in the gorgeous Space Black colorway.
There are plenty more great MacBook deals up for grabs, so keep scrolling for my top picks. For more, check out the Nintendo Switch game deals I'd buy from Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart and the top 25 deals available for Walmart Plus Week.
MacBook deals — Quick Links
- shop MacBook deals at Amazon
- MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $829
- MacBook Air 13 (M3/256GB): was $1,099 now $899
- MacBook Air 15 (M3/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,129
- MacBook Pro 14 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,699
- MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,199
MacBook deals — Best sales now
MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $829 @ Amazon
The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops. It's remarkably light and thin, yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we gave this laptop an Editor's Choice award because of its versatility, battery life and performance. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M3 is now available.
Price check: $999 @ B&H | $849 @ Best Buy
MacBook Air 13 (M3/256GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ Amazon
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.
Price check: $1,099 @ Best Buy | $1,049 @ B&H
MacBook Air 15 (M3/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,129 @ Amazon
The MacBook Air M3 is perfect for anyone looking for a big-screen MacBook without the premium Pro price. It's also great for anybody upgrading from an older MacBook. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said it delivered fantastic performance and amazing 15-hour battery life.
Price check: $1,199 @ Best Buy
MacBook Pro 14 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,699 @ Amazon
Apple's powerful 14-inch MacBook Pro is on sale right now. This 14.2 prosumer laptop houses the powerful M3 Pro chipset to deliver record-breaking speeds in pro tools like DaVinci Resolve and Maxon Redshift. This base model has a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) mini-LED screen, 512GB of SSD storage, boasts the aforementioned M3 Pro chipset (that consists of both an 11-core CPU and 14-core GPU) and weighs in at just 3.5 pounds.
Price check: $1,999 @ Best Buy
MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,199 @ Amazon
Apple's powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale. The 16-inch MacBook Pro can be configured with the M3 Pro or M3 Max chipset to deliver record-breaking speeds in pro tools like DaVinci Resolve and Maxon Redshift. In our MacBook Pro 16-inch review we called it the most powerful Mac ever made. The base model features a 16.2-inch 3456 x 2234 Retina display, Apple M3 Pro CPU, 18GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $2,199 @ B&H | $2,499 @ Best Buy
