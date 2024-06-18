Hurry! Amazon is slashing the price of every MacBook model — 5 deals I'd buy now

When you're shopping the best laptops, don't sleep on MacBooks. Apple makes some of the most powerful and most popular laptops around, and you don't want to miss your chance to get one on sale.

Our current choice for the best laptop on the market, the 13-inch MacBook Air (M3/256GB) is $899 at Amazon. This is a stellar deal at $200 off, as this laptop delivers speedy performance, long battery life and a great display.

Meanwhile, if you're a pro user, the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M3 Pro/512GB) is $1,699 at Amazon. It's $300 off, meaning you can take advantage of the M3 Pro chip's blazing-fast performance at a more affordable price. Even better, this laptop comes in the gorgeous Space Black colorway.

There are plenty more great MacBook deals up for grabs, so keep scrolling for my top picks. For more, check out the Nintendo Switch game deals I'd buy from Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart and the top 25 deals available for Walmart Plus Week.

MacBook deals — Best sales now