Huge Home Depot end of season sale — 11 deals I'd shop from just $23

Home Depot is known for offering excellent sales on appliances, patio furniture, cleaning tools, and more. With fall just a few days out, right now is the perfect time to take advantage of Home Depot's end of summer sale.

Whether it’s discounted Halloween decorations, such as the 14 in. Lighted Jack-O-Lantern for just $23 or the Milwaukee Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Kit with a 38% savings, there's deals for everyone at every price point. What better way to embrace the spooky season and the colder months than by picking up some bargains ready for a mix of fun and DIY jobs?

Read on below for our roundup of the best deals in the Home Depot sale. Plus, if you’re in the mood for some cold-weather apparel, check out the end of summer Nike sale with deals from just $39. And take advantage of our guide to the best Home Depot promo codes right now.

Best Home Depot deals

14" Lighted Halloween Jack-O-Lantern: was $34 now $23 @ Home Depot

There’s nothing spooky about a great discount and Home Depot is currently offering 31% off this 14-inch Lighted Halloween Jack-O-Lantern. Its battery-operated LED lights change color from the inside shining red, blue, and green for a suitably eerie glow.

Costway 700-Watt Electric Oil-Filled Space Heater: was $79 now $71 @ Home Depot

It may only be a minor saving of $8, but every little bit helps in the colder months. This 700-watt Costway space heater offers relief from the cold in any room of the house. It'll shut off automatically to stop it overheating, and it comes with a built-in carry handle to move it with ease from room to room.

VEVOR Digital Carbon Steel Safe Box: was $126 now $99 @ Home Depot

Home Depot really does cover all the bases with home appliances and this digital safe box at a discount price may be just what you’re looking for. The dual lock system will protect your valuables at home or in the office from jewelry, to cash, to important documents, and more.

Vissani 2-Door Mini Refrigerator with Freezer: was $229 now $189 @ Home Depot

Home Depot is offering an impressive $40 off this mini refrigerator that even comes with its own separate freezer compartment and additional door space. There's an option for reversible doors too, meaning it's great for fitting into small spaces.

Milwaukee Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Kit: was $369 now $229 @ Home Depot

This combo kit from Milwaukee is a subcompact hammer drill and impact driver in one. It's excellent at fitting into tight spaces, as well as offering 3 LED lights that will give you visibility in these hard-to-reach spots around your home. It offers everything you may need for your next DIY job at $140 off.

Hoover SmartWash Pet Complete Carpet Cleaner: was $340 now $269 @ Home Depot

If you’ve got a home with a pet, this Hoover SmartWash carpet cleaner will work wonders. Push forward to clean and pull back to dry, it works like a vacuum, but focuses on stains and fur. It even comes with a wand to pretreat stains, power brushes for odors, and a scrubbing tool for the stairs and furniture.

Cosmo Front Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher: was $785 now $450 @ Home Depot

With $335 off, this is the biggest Home Depot savings on our list and it's on an impressive home appliance. If you're in the market for a dishwasher, this 24-inch model from Cosmo offers a built-in, front control design with a recessed handle to fit stylishly into your kitchen. It also boasts a fingerprint and smudge resistant stainless steel finish.

Magic Chef 23.4" Beverage Cooler: was $539 now $479 @ Home Depot

If you fancy a cold beverage from the comfort of your home, the Magic Chef 23.4-inch cooler can hold up to 154 (12 oz.) cans for you. Adjustable shelves mean you can switch up your drinks from bottles to sodas. Plus, this model doubles as a built-in or freestanding model.

Edendirect 125 pt. Quiet Dehumidifier: was $700 now $515 @ Home Depot

Home Depot is offering 26% off the Edendirect dehumidifier that will fight the cold and damp months, dry your clothes when you can’t hang them outdoors, and will work wonders in your basement or bathroom. With three different modes and a touch panel display, it’s a pretty impressive deal.

LG Stackable Front Load Washer: was $899 now $698 @ Home Depot

Another impressive deal is the LG stackable washer with just over $200 off. It’s got ultra-large capacity (4.5 cu. ft.) and comes with six different wash motions to suit your personal needs. Even after the Home Depot discount, the ColdWash technology will keep your saving money.