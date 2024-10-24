Early Black Friday deals at Lowe's — here's 21 deals I'd get from $27 on holiday decor, furniture, appliances and more

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149 now $99 @ Lowe's

The Battery Doorbell Plus is a step up from the entry-level option with sharper head-to-toe 1536p video and a removable battery. In our Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review, we found it delivered an excellent squared video that shows what's happening closer to your front door and was easy to install with an impressively long-lasting battery life. When it's time to recharge, you don't need a tool to unmount the entire doorbell — just push a quick-release tab to drop the battery out and then slide it back in when you're done.

