Early Black Friday deals at Lowe's — here's 21 deals I'd get from $27 on holiday decor, furniture, appliances and more
Check out the deals I'd get at Lowe's ahead of Black Friday
Get ready, we're only a few weeks away from Black Friday deals. However, this awesome Lowe's sale is proving you don't need to wait for November to score some great deals.
Right now you can get up to $1,000 off popular appliances and up to 75% off Halloween decor. In particular, I'm seriously tempted to grab this 9-ft LED Batman Halloween Inflatable for $127 at Lowe's ($32 off.)
Keep scrolling to see all the deals I'd get in Lowe's sale ahead of Black Friday. For more, see our Lowe's promo codes guide, and check out the early Black Friday deals I'd get at Home Depot.
Best sales now
Halloween decorations: up to 75% off @ Lowe's
It's almost spooky season! Decorate your home with huge savings on some of the most festive inflatables, skeletons, welcome mats, decor and more at Lowe's.
Appliance sale: up to 40% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung and LG.
Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $29 @ Lowe's
The newest Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) review we called it a good streaming option, especially when on sale.
Price check: $29 @ Amazon
Yummly Digital Probe Bluetooth Compatibility Meat Thermometer: was $99 now $50 @ Lowe's
Yummly made our list of the best meat thermometers. This wireless meat thermometer works in tandem with your phone, so you can set timers, reminders, and keep track of the temperature of your dishes. This is perfect if you're multitasking or making multiple dishes at once.
Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149 now $99 @ Lowe's
The Battery Doorbell Plus is a step up from the entry-level option with sharper head-to-toe 1536p video and a removable battery. In our Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review, we found it delivered an excellent squared video that shows what's happening closer to your front door and was easy to install with an impressively long-lasting battery life. When it's time to recharge, you don't need a tool to unmount the entire doorbell — just push a quick-release tab to drop the battery out and then slide it back in when you're done.
Price check: $99 @ Amazon
Shark MessMaster Portable Wet Dry Vacuum: was $129 now $99 @ Lowe's
When a traditional vacuum just won't cut it, this portable vacuum can step in and clean up virtually any wet or dry mess — think disasters from arts and crafts, pet accidents and even countertop kitchen catastrophes. It's lightweight, self-cleaning and can be used on almost any surface including carpets. You can even bring it out to your car to suck up any spills or crumbs.
Price check: $99 @ Amazon
Jearey All-Weather Patio Folding Adirondack Chair: was $165 now $99 @ Lowe's
This chair looks great in any garden, and it folds away easily when not in use. There are several fun color options to choose from, although the gray and black chairs are the cheapest at time of writing.
Warner Brothers 9-ft LED Batman with Pumpkin Inflatable: was $159 now $127 @ Lowe's
The caped crusader will gladly welcome guests to your home this Halloween. On sale for $127, this inflatable is super easy to use — just plug it in and watch it inflate automatically. It even lights up.
Nuu Garden Iron Frame Swivel Dining Chair Set: was $294 now $169 @ Lowe's
This set of two dining chairs is on sale for $169 at Lowe's. Each chair swivels 260 degrees and has a gentle rocking action, for a comfortable and relaxing feel. The frame is made of sturdy, durable iron and the seat is made of UV-resistant fabric that dries fast if it gets wet.
Govee Permanent Smart RGBIC Outdoor Lights: was $279 now $179 @ Lowe's
From spooky Halloween set ups to festive Christmas displays, you'll want to take note of this limited-time deal on Govee's permanent outdoor lights. They're great as holiday lights, and at all other times of the year you can set the LEDs to basic warm or cool white to serve as downlights for extra security and visibility in the yard.
Price check: $179 @ Amazon
Clihome 3-Piece Brown Bistro Patio Dining Set: was $294 now $196 @ Lowe's
This small outdoor dining set is available for more than $90 off the regular price. It has two chairs and a round table, giving you and your partner a nice place to hang out and have a quick meal. It comes with a convenient umbrella hole, but you'll need to buy an umbrella separately.
Samsung Over-the-Range Microwave: was $289 now $229 @ Lowe's
This Samsung microwave has a 1.6 cubic foot capacity with 1000-watt power for dependable cooking performance. It even has a handy auto cook function that perfectly heats up your food at the touch of a button.
The Adirondack Rocking Chair Set: was $319 now $235 @ Lowe's
Relax and rock in this set of classic wooden rocking chairs. They will be the perfect addition to your front porch or patio. There is no sanding, painting or sealing on the traditional rockers, which means they won't rot, peel or splinter. Huge win!
Nuu Garden Black Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater: was $329 now $248 @ Lowe's
For those crisp days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love.
Blue Rhino Propane Gas Fire Pit Table: was $449 now $299 @ Lowe's
From cool nights to crisp days, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors. The gas tank hides away in the base and is simple to replace. You can adjust the heat to your liking and it comes with a lid so you can also use it as a table. The fire pit table is made of high-quality wicker and it comes with a durable fabric cover to ensure it will withstand the elements.
EDYO LIVING BestHome Wicker Lounge Chair Set: was $399 now $339 @ Lowe's
Crafted with a metal frame and wrapped in resin wicker, these lounge chairs have an adjustable back that let you recline to a position you find most comfortable. They're also also weather- and UV-resistant.
VEIKOUS Gray Metal Freestanding Pergola with Canopy: was $499 now $359 @ Lowe's
Add a touch of privacy and protection to your backyard set up with this outdoor pergola that includes a canopy. Strong, stable and weather-resistant, the outdoor pergola is made of a high quality aluminum alloy frame that can withstand windy and rainy days.
Ovios 7-piece rattan patio conversation set: was $1,247 now $1,028 @ Lowe's
Make your lawn THE place to be with this comfortable sofa set that fits up to 6-7 people. It features weather-resistant PE wicker rattan tightly woven around a sturdy powder-coated steel frame to handle anything the seasons can throw at it.
Frigidaire Side-by-Side Refrigerator: was $1,399 now $1,099 @ Lowe's
Make a hefty saving on this Frigidaire side-by-side refrigerator. It's kitted out with a 25.6 cubic foot capacity, and it has a built in dispenser for ice and water. Plus, this refrigerator is Energy Star certified.
Moda Furnishings Arthur 7-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set: was $2,027 now $1,622 @ Lowe's
This handcrafted 7-piece outdoor set comes not only with plenty of seating — a sofa, love seat, sofa chair and two footstools — it also includes a rustic gas firepit table to keep you warm. The corner coffee table also doubles as a storage box for convenience. This set will create the perfect outdoor ambiance this fall.
Anker SOLIX F3800: was $3,999 now $2,599 @ Lowe's
Save a chunk of change on this portable power station that packs in 3.84 kWh of juice, long enough to run your refrigerator for nearly 15 hours. It can be connected to solar panels, and linked to other power stations to add as much as 53.8kWh of backup. It has six 120V ports, one 240V, a NEMA 14-50 port for recharging an EV, and three USB-C and two USB-A ports.
Price check: $2,999 @ Amazon
