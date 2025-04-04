Lowe's SpringFest sale is live — 21 deals I'd buy now appliances, patio furniture and more

The Lowe's SpringFest sale is finally here! If you've been waiting to give your home and garden a spring refresh, wait no more. A ton of furniture, appliances and lawn care favorites are undergoing epic discounts now through April 16.

Lowe's is currently offering 5 bags of mulch for $10 to give your lawn the love it deserves. You can also grab up to 40% off patio furniture at Lowe's, and if you're planning to host a cookout, grills are on sale with up to 30% off.

Some deals require a MyLowe's Rewards membership, but it's free to sign up. Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Lowe's SpringFest deals. Plus, check out the best deals in Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale.

Best Lowe's Deals

Lowe's SpringFest: up to 50% off @ Lowe's

From now through April 16, Lowe's Loyalty Members can save up to 50% off hundreds of items to get your ready for spring. From patio furniture to gardening deals, save big on everything you need to spruce up your home at at Lowe's. Sign up to become a member today!

Lawnmower sale: deals from $149 @ Lowe's

Lowe's has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $149. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.

Outdoor grills: up to 30% off @ Lowe's

There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 30% off a range of outdoor grills.

Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 40% off regular prices. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture ahead of spring.

Lawn and garden sales: deals from $2 @ Lowe's

Lowe's is offering savings on a whole range of lawn and garden items, from all-purpose lawn fertilizer to sizable water fountains with built-in LED lights. If you're planning on spending plenty of time this spring in your garden, you'll find something to spruce it up here.

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung and LG. Plus, select discount items are including an additional 10% off in cart.

Cleaning supplies: get $10 off $50 @ Lowe's

Make some spring savings on your spring cleaning! Right now at Lowe's you can get $10 off when you spend $50 on select of cleaning products. The sale includes brands like Dawn, Tide, Febreeze and more.

Lowe's Outdoor Deals

Bagged mulch: get 5 for $10 @ Lowe's

Give your lawn a treat with this deal on mulch. Lowe's offers 5 bags of mulch for $10, with options for brown, black or red up for grabs. This deal ends on April 9th.

Greenworks Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer: was $139 now $99 at Lowe's If you have a tough cleaning job to handle, this Greenworks pressure washer is now on sale for $99. It comes with two nozzles for versatility and a 13 amp motor. At 17 pounds in weight, it's portable enough to take around with you too.

Deko Living Metal Wood Burner Fireplace: was $379 now $299 at Lowe's Spend your evenings outdoors, curled up by this wood burning fireplace. The fireplace features a removable grill and pan, making it simple to clean up any ash or soot. It's also constructed from heavy-duty rust resistant steel, so you can feel confident it will stay protected from the outdoor elements.

Worx Landroid Robotic Lawn Mower: was $1,499 now $899 at Lowe's If you have a fairly large lawn, the Worx Landroid L is for you. It's designed to cut up to a 1/2 acre and uses special technology to let it navigate through narrow paths. It sports a brushless motor, which Worx claims will allow it to run 50% longer than mowers with brushed motors. It also has a floating blade disc that raises automatically so that it won’t get trapped or stuck when it encounters bumpy parts of your lawn.

Lowe's furniture deals

Cosco Resin Folding Banquet Table: was $59 now $49 at Lowe's This banquet table can be used indoors or outdoors and folds in half, making it a versatile pick that's also easy to store. It measures 2.5-Feet x 6-Feet, with room for up to 8 people to sit around it.

Lowe's Appliance Deals

Hotpoint 6.9-cu ft Chest Freezer Convertible to Refrigerator: was $269 now $189 at Lowe's If you need extra space to store frozen treats this summer, now's the time to invest in this Hotpoint chest freezer. It has two removeable baskets to keep your items organised and LED lighting to get you a better view of what's inside. It can be used as either a freezer and refrigerator depending on what you need to keep cool.

Blink Outdoor 4 (five-pack): was $399 now $199 at Lowe's What's better than one Blink Outdoor 4 for monitoring your yard? Try five Blink Outdoor 4 cameras shooting crisp 1080p video. You can currently save $200 on this package that offers whole-home coverage.

Whirlpool Over-the-Range Microwave: was $359 now $259 at Lowe's This is a solid choice if you’re after an over the range microwave. It comes with a 1.7 cubic feet capacity and presets to cook or defrost your food. We also like its dishwasher safe turntable plate, two-speed fan which helps get rid of cooking odors and its adjustable lighting.

Whirlpool Top Load Washer: was $699 now $498 at Lowe's This Whirlpool top-load washing machine has everything for the budget-conscious appliance shopper. The 3.5-cu. foot size leaves you with enough space to wash large loads, and the price leaves you with the money you need to buy more clothing.

Samsung Freestanding Electric Range: was $1,099 now $749 at Lowe's This Samsung electric range offers a large 6.3 cubic feet capacity. It has a 5-burner cooktop and 3300W Rapid Boil burner. It can also air fry your favorite foods right inside the oven for healthier options.

Whirlpool Side-by-Side Refrigerator/Freezer: was $1,699 now $1,149 at Lowe's If you love the side-by-side design and need a new fridge for your kitchen, check out this option from Whirlpool. It's made with fingerprint-resistant stainless steel, offers filtered ice and water through a built-in dispenser, and measures 24.6 cubic feet inside for plentiful storage.