Amazon's Big Spring Sale has huge discounts on Samsung phones — here's the 5 deals I'd buy

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is on its way. However, if you want to upgrade your phone, you don't need to wait until the event officially starts to save, as there are a ton of awesome Samsung phone deals you can get right now.

For example, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is $1,149 at Amazon. This incredible phone is $150 off its usual asking price. It offers super-fast performance, extremely long battery life, and an incredible camera system. Plus, the new AI features like Circle to Search and Chat Assist are fantastic and save you time.

If you're on a smaller budget, I recommend the Samsung Galaxy A54 for $374 at Amazon. This is the best cheap phone we've reviewed, offering a 6.4-inch OLED display, a 50MP main camera, and speedy performance. After this $75 discount, it's even better value for money.

Keep scrolling for more of my favorite Samsung phone deals currently available at Amazon. Also check out the 7 iPad deals I recommend in Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

Samsung phone deals — Best sales now

Samsung Galaxy A54: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Factory-Unlocked-Android-Smartphone%2Fdp%2FB0BSLR2L5R%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $449 now $374 @ Amazon

The Galaxy A54 is the top budget smartphone you can buy. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-a54" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Samsung Galaxy A54 review, we said it offers solid battery life, a bright and colorful display, and an improved main camera that's great when the lights are low. It features a 6.4-inch FHD AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear camera lenses include a 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 5MP macro (f/2.4). On the front you'll find a 32MP (f/2.2) lens.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Fmobile%2Fphones%2Fgalaxy-a54%2Fbuy%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from $99 w/ trade-in @ Samsung | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6538051&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-a54-5g-128gb-unlocked-awesome-violet%2F6538051.p%3FskuId%3D6538051&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$374 @ Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S24: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CMDMSZB4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $799 now $749 @ Amazon

In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-s24" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Galaxy S24 review, we said it delivers some of the strongest value of Samsung's latest flagships, offering the same Galaxy AI features as its pricier counterparts. It also boasts strong performance upgrades and battery life improvements. It comes with a 6.2-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. On the camera front, you get 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) rear lenses, and a 12MP front camera.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?id=pcmcat1704484109260&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-store%2Flearn-about-samsung-galaxy-s24%2Fpcmcat1704484109260.c%3Fid%3Dpcmcat1704484109260&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from $0 w/ trade-in @ Best Buy | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Fsmartphones%2Fgalaxy-s24%2Fbuy%2Fgalaxy-s24-plus-256gb-unlocked-sm-s926ulgaxaa%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from $249 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CMF3QY5J%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $999 now $849 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is on sale for $849 at Amazon. It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) rear lenses and a 12MP front camera. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/phones/samsung-phones/samsung-galaxy-s24-plus-review-you-might-forget-that-the-s24-ultra-exists" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus review, we said this phone is a great alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. It still has the S24 Ultra's useful AI features, very fast performance, and super long battery life, all at a lower price.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-s24-512gb-unlocked-cobalt-violet%2F6570293.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from $0 w/ trade-in @ Best Buy | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Fsmartphones%2Fgalaxy-s24%2Fbuy%2Fgalaxy-s24-plus-256gb-unlocked-sm-s926ulgaxaa%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from $349 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Smartphone-Unlocked-Android-Titanium%2Fdp%2FB0CMDM65JH%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. For the cameras, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto), and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-s24-ultra" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness, and processing performance. Plus, we also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6570299&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-s24-ultra-256gb-unlocked-titanium-gray%2F6570299.p%3FskuId%3D6570299&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from $299 w/ trade-in @ Best Buy | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Fsmartphones%2Fgalaxy-s24-ultra%2Fbuy%2Fgalaxy-s24-ultra-256gb-unlocked-sm-s928uztexaa%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from $549 w/ trade-in @ Samsung