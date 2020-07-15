The summer of streaming just got hotter with the best Peacock shows and movies. The new NBCUniversal streaming service boasts an enormous library from its many brands, including NBC, USA, Syfy and the Universal movie studio.

Peacock Free offers 13,000 hours of content, while Peacock Premium has a stunning 20,000 hours. So, you’ll never have to complain about not having something to watch, with more Peacock TV shows than you may know what to do with.

In fact, there’s so much content on Peacock that finding the right thing to watch is the issue. We’re here to save you from the tedious task of scrolling through titles by highlighting the cream of the very large crop. Check out our choices for the best Peacock shows and movies to watch right now.

7 best Peacock shows

30 Rock

(Peacock Free)

There ain’t no party like a Liz Lemon party! All seven seasons of 30 Rock are available on Peacock. That means you can watch all of the many wild, weird and crazy antics of Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer and the one and only Alec Baldwin as the team behind the fictional sketch comedy show TGS. Fey turned her experiences as head writer for Saturday Night Live into a hilarious show about a show. 30 Rock isn’t your typical sitcom, thanks to the witty and sharp writing and the excellent performances from the entire cast. And it’s gifted us with so many memes, from Liz’s night cheese to dressing up as Princess Leia to get out of jury duty. — Kelly Woo

Battlestar Galactica

(Peacock Free)

Oftentimes a reboot eclipses the original because of the time in which it was made. So while the original Battlestar Galactica was created during a campy time for TV, the SyFy version that you can watch on Peacock came out during the era of prestige television, where politics could meet sci-fi in a dystopia where the evil cylons are sleeper soldiers inside of your fellow man. Not only did Galactica win by being smart about bringing post-9/11 politics into the futuristic battlefield, but its re-thought and gender-flipped version of the fighter-pilot Starbuck gave Katee Sackhoff ample room to rule the screen as one of the best examples of a strong female lead in recent history. Edward James Olmos and Mary McDonnell also earned positive reviews for their performances as the disagreeable leaders of this pack of humans, fleeing peril, Admiral William Adama and President Laura Roslin. — Henry T. Casey

Brave New World

(Peacock Premium original)

If you've watched Westworld and found it a bit too confusing, you might do well with this adaptation of Aldous Huxley's landmark sci-fi work, Brave New World. The series feels and looks a bit more risque and mature than what you'd expect from NBC, and it's polished looks give it decent sci-fi bonafides. Since this is an adaptation, it's not trying to pave its own path, and that makes for a double-edged blade. While it feels confident and grounded — it knows where it's going (Westworld arguably did not at times) — those who have read the book may not find it matches the challenge set forth by Huxley. But as someone who hasn't read the books, I found the first episode of Brave New World alluring enough to make me want to tune back into episode 2. The show particularly hit its stride with the frustrations of John (Alden Ehrenreich) and his mother (Demi Moore) who are more unglued than the soma-drugged folks around them. — Henry T. Casey

Cheers

(Peacock Premium)

For years, modern comedy greats have pointed to Cheers as the perfect sitcom, and Peacock is going to give audiences young and old alike to do something we can't really do right now: relax at a bar filled with friends. One of the best workplace TV shows ever, Cheers was less about the suds that Sam (Ted Danson) slung at his regulars than it was about the expertly-crafted will-they-or-won't-they relationship between Sam and Diane (Shelley Long), and the banter between staffer Carla (Rhea Perlman) and regulars Norm (George Wendt) and Cliff (John Ratzenberger). Cheers also helped make the career of a young Woody Harrelson, who played barback Woody Boyd with an effortless charisma. Frasier fans will also need to stream Cheers to see a young(er) Dr. Crane (Kelsey Grammer) and Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth). — Henry T. Casey

Friday Night Lights

(Peacock Free)

Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose … when you can binge Friday Night Lights. The acclaimed drama never got the viewership it deserved when it aired on NBC (in fact, the show was in danger of cancellation and moved to DirecTV). That may be because people saw it as a show about football. But FNL was so much more than that — it was about family and class and small town dynamics. At the center, holding everything together, was the greatest team of all, Coach Taylor (Kyle Chandler) and Tami Taylor (Connie Britton). Even when the Dillon Panthers lost big games, Coach and Mrs. Coach always made you feel like winners. — Kelly Woo

Saturday Night Live

(Peacock Free)

For 45 years, Saturday Night Live has mocked, made fun of and satirized American culture and politics on its live broadcast every, uh, Saturday night. The sketch comedy show has had its ups and downs over the years, but it’s basically an institution at this point. Can you imagine a world without SNL on television? It even found a way to air during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, you can watch all 45 seasons and relive the early days of Chevy Chase and Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd. Dig up memorable episodes featuring Eddie Murphy, Chris Farley and Adam Sandler. Experience again the magic between Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on Weekend Update. And since this is an election year, it’s the perfect time to revisit how SNL skewered presidential figures, from Will Ferrell’s George W. Bush to Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump. — Kelly Woo

Suits

(Peacock Free)

True to its name, the suits (and dresses) seen on the legal drama are very sharp, and the writing and character work is even sharper. Suits is now famous for having the former Meghan Markle, current Duchess of Sussex, in its cast. I was a fan from almost the beginning, relishing the rapid-fire dialogue, the intricately-plotted cases and the deep, bantering bond between Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams). Suits perfectly blended procedural cases of the week with ongoing threads, like the long-simmering attraction between Harvey and his secretary, Donna (Sarah Rafferty). And while Markle was great as paralegal-turned-associate Rachel Zane, the real standout in the cast was Rick Hoffman as the outrageous oddball Louis Litt. He loved mud baths, relied (maybe too heavily) on his therapist and enjoyed crushing court opponents. — Kelly Woo

7 best Peacock movies

The Bourne Identity

(Peacock Free)

The super spy genre got a much-needed jolt with 2002’s The Bourne Identity. The movie brought a fresh take and upended the usual tropes, by making the protagonist, Jason Bourne (Matt Damon), forget he’s a super spy. He instinctively knows how to fight, drive cars in chases and ward off enemies — but he doesn’t remember why he has these skills. More than that, he struggles with the fact that he even has them. And the relationship between Bourne and his accidental companion Marie (Franka Potente) reveals his tender, caring side and makes him come across as more human than, say, James Bond. The Bourne Identity was so fantastic, it naturally led to sequels The Bourne Supremacy and The Bourne Ultimatum (both of which are also streaming on Peacock). — Kelly Woo

Children of Men

(Peacock Premium)

Pandemics and worldwide crises are often not what we expect, and the humanity of Alfonso Cuaron's Children of Men are beset by a nasty one: the inability to reproduce. But a home emerges in the rubble, as Theo (Clive Owen) is tasked with shepherding Kee (Clare-Hope Ashitey), who has the magic gift of being pregnant. While Children of Men won attention for its mesmerizing single-shot aesthetics, the humanity at the core of the film is what pushed the film beyond genre and to its current state, as the BBC ranked it one of the 21st century's 100 greatest films — at #13. An unlucky spot befitting the disaster its characters suffer. — Henry T. Casey

Do the Right Thing

(Peacock Free)

Spike Lee’s 1989 joint is as relevant today as it was then — maybe even more so when Black Lives Matter protests are ongoing. Lee has always spoken truth to power through his films and he was inspired to write the script after the racially-motivated killings of a black man named Michael Griffith and an elderly black woman named Eleanor Bumpurs (who was shot by the New York Police Department). Do the Right Thing explores the explosion of racial tensions in a Brooklyn neighborhood on the hottest day of the summer. It also deals with police brutality, gentrification, violence and protests. Like I said, extremely relevant right now. — Kelly Woo

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

(Peacock Premium)

There are bad breakups and there are really bad breakups. In Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Jason Segel plays a musician named Peter who's both down in his career and love life, as he's just split from the successful TV star Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell). And while splitting up with someone whose presence in pop culture is utterly ubiquitous sounds bad enough, things go from bad to what the hell?-level worse when Peter and Sarah both find themselves at the same Hawaiian vacation resort. Plus, Sarah's new squeeze is a loathsome lothario played by Russell Brand. The film is mellowed out by strong turns from Paul Rudd as the surfing instructor Chuck and Mila Kunis, playing hotel staffer Rachel. — Henry T. Casey

Jurassic Park

(Peacock Free)

Steven Spielberg is an icon for making some of the biggest and best blockbusters of all time. He basically invented them, with Jaws. But not one to rest on his laurels, Spielberg went even bigger with Jurassic Park, which mixes a science nerd’s fever dream with huge action set-pieces and groundbreaking (at the time) special effects. We all feel the same awe as Sam Neill and Laura Dern’s scientists upon seeing real, live dinosaurs re-created from DNA found in a preserved mosquito. Watching a brontosaurus pack roaming around is just cool. The scene of velociraptors stalking humans in a kitchen is one of the most iconic moments in film history. Jurassic Park took the classic form of a monster movie and made it smarter, scarier and stupendously satisfying. — Kelly Woo

The Matrix

(Peacock Free)

Free your mind and plug it into the 1999 film that revolutionized movies. The Matrix is sci-fi, action, mystery, thriller and philosophical treatise all wrapped up in a very stylish package. Everything about The Matrix looks great — from the use of martial arts to the cutting edge film technology (like “bullet time”) to the black trench coats and sunglasses. The looks are icing on an already-absorbing story, which follows Neo (Keanu Reeves) as he discovers that his world is a simulated reality created by intelligent machines as a way to farm humans for energy. The Matrix is one wild ride, and if you haven’t seen it, take the red pill and find out how deep the rabbit hole goes. Oh, and once you’re done, you can also stream the two sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions on Peacock. — Kelly Woo

Phantom Thread

(Peacock Free)

Phantom Thread, famously known as Daniel Day-Lewis' last role, follows the method actor as the abrasive and manipulative fashion maven Reynolds Woodcock, who's got his fingers on the needle and thread making the gowns worn by all of the elite in 1950s London. But as Woodcock's brain decays throughout the movie, his life is somewhat saved by Alma, a young waitress who becomes the object of Reynolds' affection and an inspiration for his work. Phantom Thread brings you into their creaky den and houses, though, with an intense audio mix that shows how far the sound of clanging silverware can go to set the mood. — Henry T. Casey