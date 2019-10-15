The Pixel 4 Makes the Smartest Smartphone Even More Clever

NEW YORK — No longer the stuff of leaks, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are official. Google announced both smartphones at its Made By Google hardware event today (Oct. 15), ahead of the phones' release on Oct. 24. Both devices are available for preorder now, and for the first time, the Pixels will be sold on every major carrier in the U.S.



The Pixel 4 and 4 XL are priced the same as the Pixel 3 series last year, with the smaller, 5.7-inch Pixel 4 starting at $799 for 64GB of RAM, and the larger, 6.3-inch Pixel 4 XL starting at $899. Upgrading to 128GB of storage tacks another $100 onto each.



Aside from screen and battery size, both handsets are the same. They each pack dual cameras on the back — Google's first multi-lens imaging system ever — partnering a primary 12-megapixel sensor with a 16-MP telephoto shooter for 2x optical zoom. And using Google's Super Res Zoom technology, you'll be able to crop in even closer when you pinch to zoom in from extreme distances.

As you'd expect, Google has stepped up its camera game big time, with machine learning-based white balancing as well as a new Live HDR+ feature which presents the HDR result in the viewfinder, before you press the shutter button. Additionally, Google has upgraded its Night Sight mode to take even better photos of starry skies in the dark.

(Image credit: Future)

But this year's Pixel flagships are about more than their cameras. With these devices, Google is introducing Motion Sense — an air gesture system enabled by the company's Project Soli short-range radar sensor. You'll be able to navigate aspects of the device (like playing and pausing media, or silencing an alarm, for a few examples) just by using hand motions overhead, without actually touching the phone.

Pixel 4 Specs (Image credit: Google) Price: $799/$899 Display (resolution): 5.7 inches Full HD+ OLED with 90Hz refresh rate Rear camera(s): 12MP Dual Pixel wide and 16MP telephoto Front camera(s): 8MP CPU: Snapdragon 855 with Pixel Neural Core RAM: 6GB Storage: 64GB/128GB microSD Slot?: No Battery: 2800 mAh Security: Face unlock; Titan M Security Module Colors: Just Black, Clearly White, Oh So Orange

The Pixel 4 and 4 XL are also the first to support face unlock, using a sophisticated, three-dimensional system not too dissimilar from Apple's Face ID. The Face Unlock array melds data from a cluster of sensors housed in the phone's top bezel, and leverages Soli technology to prepare the system as you approach the phone. And google is quick to point out that Motion Sense and face data never leave the Pixel 4's Titan M security chip.



Google is also pushing the display harder than ever this time around. Both the full-HD+ OLED panel in the Pixel 4 as well as the quad-HD+ one in the XL variant pack 90Hz refresh rates for super smooth animations and scrolling. The refresh rate also scales dynamically, depending on what's on screen, to avoid draining too much power.

(Image credit: Future)

From a design standpoint, the Pixel 4 feels like an evolution — almost like the Pixel 3, but without the bottom bezel. The lower of the stereo front-firing speakers has been relocated to the bottom edge, and now flanks the USB-C port. Meanwhile, the Pixel 4 XL loses the Pixel 3 XL's obtrusive notch, so both models look identical, just with different proportions.

The Pixel 4 packs a battery that's slightly smaller than the one inside last year's model. At 2,800 mAh, it has 115 mAh less capacity than the Pixel 3 did. That's a bit concerning, given that the Pixel 3 didn't have the best battery life to start with, and the new phones now utilize a 90Hz display, which will likely sap more power. We'll find out for sure once we're able to run both Pixel handsets on our custom battery test.

This story is still developing, so hold on for our in-depth Pixel 4 and 4 XL first impressions momentarily.





