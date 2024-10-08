The Samsung Galaxy A35 just won Prime Day phone deals — snag it for just $298 now

Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and with it comes discounts for some of the best phones currently available. However, for those who think anything over $700 is too pricey, there are some great deals.

Right now you can snag the Galaxy A35 for just $298 at Amazon. That's an impressive 25% discount off the usual price, making this a great time to grab one of the best cheap phones on the market. This deal applies to phones with 128GB memory size and covers models in both Navy and the Lilac.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: was $399 now $298 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy A35 combines an affordable cost with the Exynos 1380 chip, a 6.6-inch screen and a trio of solid cameras. You will also get access to features like Circle to Search and more, making this a capable AI phone. In our hands-on Galaxy A35 5G review, we praised the wealth of camera features, as well as the brightness and quality of the OLED screen. Price check: $399 @ Best Buy

There is plenty to be excited about with the Galaxy A35, especially at this cost. In our Galaxy A35 5G hands-on review, we noted that the screen is one of the best we have seen on an affordable device yet. The menus also felt ultra responsive thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate.

It's always worth noting that even the best cheap phones will struggle when compared to some of the best phones available. However, the A35's Exynos 1380 chip is above other phones in this price range. Add to this the triple camera setup, something of a rarity in affordable phones, and you have a great piece bargain.

There's also some good news on the AI front, as there are indications that Samsung could bring some of the Galaxy AI features to the A35. This means you could get this budget phone with some of the same AI-editing capabilities as other Android phones on the market. Honestly, if you're looking for a great phone but don't want to break the bank, this is the perfect deal.

See our Amazon Prime Day deals live blog for even more savings.