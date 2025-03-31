Get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for 17% off on the last day of Amazon Big Spring Sale — with no strings attached

It's the final day of the Amazon Big Spring Sale, so if you have been waiting to strike on a great phone deal, here's one you should target.

If you're quick, you can get a gray Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for $1,084 at Amazon, the cheapest you can buy this brand new flagship for on Amazon right now.

The three other colors are on sale for $1,099, if you prefer your Galaxy S25 Ultra in black, blue or silver. But the Gray model does look rather handsome, and saves you another 15 bucks!

It would also be remiss of us not to mention that Samsung will allow you to take up to $900 off of the Galaxy 25 Ultra at Samsung's own online store with a trade-in. Obviously that requires you to have a valuable-enough phone to offer in return, so for many users this flat discount from Amazon may be the better option.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (Titanium Gray, 256GB): was $1,299 now $1,084 at Amazon The gold standard for flagship phones right now, Samsung's latest Ultra phone has all the camera, AI and performance power you could ask for, in a stylish titanium-clad body with an included stylus. Other color options are available for a slightly higher price, and a 512GB storage capacity is available for $1,185 in gray or black — also a 17% discount on the list price.

Our full Galaxy S25 Ultra review contains all the praise we have for this phone, as do its entries in our guides for the best Samsung phones, best camera phones and most notably the number 1 spot in our overall best phones guide. But we'll give you a quick run through of the highlights here too.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra features four rear cameras (plus another on the front), which are all capable of taking brilliant photos even before you start using the phone's build-in editing tools.

It's also got a big and bright display, a powerful custom chipset and a long-lasting battery, all of which help it stand out further against other excellent flagship phones.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

But Samsung also has a couple of unique tools to draw potential buyers in. There are the Galaxy AI features, which give the Galaxy S25 Ultra several different methods to provide creative and productive help. That includes the Now Brief summary of your day's upcoming or past events, cross-app actions with Google Gemini and smarter copy/pasting with AI Select.

There's also the built-in S Pen stylus, which is something no other flagship phone offers. Having a proper tool for drawing or handwriting notes is a rare treat on a pocket-size device, even if there are no longer Bluetooth-powered features like previous Galaxy phones with S Pens.

Safe to say that there are plenty of good reasons to pick up this Galaxy S25 Ultra deal. But if you're after something different, don't forget to check our main Amazon Big Spring Sale guide, which will have all the best deals available for you to peruse until the deals event ends later today.