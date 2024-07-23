Samsung’s One UI 7 beta for Galaxy phones could launch sooner than expected

Mark your calendars for October Samsung fans

Samsung’s One UI 7 beta program could be starting sooner than anticipated according to a leak posted on social media. 

This leak comes courtesy of well-known source Ice Universe, who reports that the first One UI 7 beta could start at the end of July or in early August, so long as there are no delays. 

There have been several leaks about the contents of the One UI 7 update circulating recently, including how many of the changes appear to be inspired by Apple's iOS 18. One such report indicates that Samsung will include rounder icons on the home screen, a vertical app drawer and a redesigned Gallery app that more closely resembles Apple's.  There are also indications that Samsung will make changes to the home and lock screens, including how the notification display works, and more customization options. 

Samsung galaxy s24 and galaxy s24 plus

The One UI 6 home screen on a Galaxy S24 Plus (Image credit: Future)

The big question is when we can expect the full release of One UI 7.  Samsung has planned the next Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) for October 3rd, 2024. Considering the company used the last SDC to announce One UI 6, it would make sense for them to do the same for One UI 7. 

Interestingly, we may see some hardware in October too, with leaks claiming that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim could launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series later this year. According to reports the Slim edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have a larger internal and external display than prior models, and not feature a digitizer display layer. This would allow it to be thinner than any other Samsung Z Fold, but at the cost of S Pen support.

One UI 6 was a major release with several great new features for Galaxy phones, including improved lock screen customization and camera options. We can only hope the One UI 7 is as feature-packed, and we will be sure to report on everything we find when we test it. 

In the meantime, we have a full breakdown of everything announced at Galaxy Unpacked, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldable phones, and a guide to the best Samsung phones in 2024 to help you pick your next device in anticipation of the new update.

Josh Render
Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 