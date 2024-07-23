Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a desktop mode this year — but there’s a catch

Samsung’s DeX desktop mode is a staple on flagship Galaxy S phones, but so far it hasn’t made its way to any foldable phones. That trend seems to have continued with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 — but it looks like the Z Flip 6 has a secret desktop mode hiding away.

Android Authority has spotted this desktop mode, noting that it’s actually hidden by default and can only be activated by toggling a developer option. Specifically, the Android “force desktop mode” feature, which was completely non-functional in OneUI version 5.1 through 6.1. However that seems to have changed in OneUI 6.1.1 on the Z Flip 6.

Apparently this desktop mode looks like a cross between DeX and a “barebones desktop mode UI of stock Android” that “clearly lacks some polish”. Apparently this mode is lacking features like a taskbar, though apps seem to be launched as freeform windows. Much like you’d find with software or web browser tabs on an actual desktop machine.

Sadly the button to use split-screen mode is apparently busted, and actually launches a split-screen window on the phone rather than the display. Window snapping doesn’t seem to work either, with Android Authority having to manually move and resize windows.

In the past Samsung claimed that the thermal load of DeX was too much for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to handle. However this phone did at least offer a screen mirroring function when connected to an external display. It may not be a full desktop mode, but it at least lets you see your phone on a different screen if you need to.

Android Authority claims that, despite its flaws, having some kind of desktop mode is considerably better than the alternative. Something is better than nothing, even if it isn’t fully-fledged DeX support.

As to whether we’ll actually see DeX make it to foldables in the future, it’s not entirely clear. Samsung did tell Android Authority that it felt DeX wasn’t a good fit for the foldable line. However it also noted that people have been asking for it, so there is a chance that the company could change its mind at some point in the future.

For now, let’s just hope that Samsung can do something to fix desktop mode’s awkward bugs while we wait to see if DeX comes to the Galaxy Z Flip 7.