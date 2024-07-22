Samsung Galaxy Ring will work with all Android phones — but there’s a catch

Back when Samsung officially launched the Galaxy Ring earlier this month, it was believed that the wearable would only work with Samsung’s own phones — and press releases seemed to suggest as much. But it turns out that this isn’t the case.

It seems as though the Galaxy Ring will connect to all Android phones with Android 11 or above, regardless of who made them. Not only have Samsung’s press releases now changed to reflect this (via Android Police ), YouTuber M Brandon Lee seems to have connected the Galaxy Ring to what looks like a Nothing Phone.

There are some reviews out there claiming that the Samsung Galaxy Ring only works on a Samsung device, therefore it doesn’t work on other Android devices.This is untrue.All you have to do is install the Galaxy Wearable app, connect, and go through the setup process. pic.twitter.com/H6Jm97hJSIJuly 21, 2024

Lee claims that you simply need to install the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone, at which point you can connect the Galaxy Ring and take it through the setup process. No Galaxy Phone required.

Naturally, Samsung needs to give people a reason to pair the Galaxy Ring with a Samsung phone. Which means regular Android users will only be able to use the Ring’s most basic features. Heart rate, step counting, sleep tracking, wellness tips and automatic workout detection seem to be what’s available.

This means that other Ring features, like Energy Score, Galaxy AI, Find My Ring and gesture controls won’t be able to work with a non-Samsung phone. Similar limitations are imposed on the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, with most of the more advanced features being locked away for users that went all-in on Samsung devices.

It makes sense that Samsung would take this approach. Because limiting your customer base to people with a specific kind of phone is only going to work out if you have the same kind of reach as Apple does with the iPhone. So Samsung needs to appeal to as many people as possible to get Galaxy Rings and watches sold.

The added bonus is that those devices then act as advertisements for Galaxy watches. If users like the wearables in their basic form, they may decide that they want to unlock the more premium features. Features that can only be accessed if they upgrade to a Galaxy Phone.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is available to pre-order now, and goes on general sale on July 24. We really liked the Galaxy Ring, especially the Galaxy AI health features and the fact the ring is comfortable and lightweight. You can read a more in-depth look n our full Samsung Galaxy Ring review .