Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 just tipped for October launch — what we know

A new leak has emerged regarding the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series. It sounds like we won't have to wait too long to get our hands on the latest Samsung tablet, as it's now rumored to launch in October.

MaxJmb on X posted the information regarding the upcoming tablet. They claimed it'll launch in the fall of 2024 with a Samsung Galaxy S24 FE smartphone. That's much later than the Galaxy Tab S9, which came out in August 2023. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ came out in October, though, so it's not uncommon for Samsung to release a tablet in the fall instead of the late summer.

Renders from OnLeaks gave us an idea of what the tablet will look like when it eventually launches, whether in October or at another time.

Rumors have suggested that the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 3 SoC, and the Galaxy Tab S10+ will have a Dimensity 9300+ powering things. Benchmarks from GeekBench showed up for the Galaxy Tab S10+ recently, further backing the rumor that devices will have different chips.

With the OnePlus Pad 2 making waves, being called "The Android tablet standard" in our hands-on, Samsung would do well to put its best foot forward for the Galaxy Tab S10 series. Of course, there are all the members of the best tablet list to contend with.

