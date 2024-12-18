Mint Mobile just saved Christmas with its $299 Pixel 9 deal — get it now before it's gone

There were plenty of phone deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but the absolute best one was easily the $299 Pixel 9 deal from Mint Mobile. It was so good that the wireless carrier eventually ran out of stock of Google's flagship phone.

But right now, it looks like the discounted Pixel 9 is back at Mint — and it might’ve just saved Christmas for some folks!

When I say get this deal now, I mean it. That’s because Mint Mobile has the 128GB version of the Google Pixel 9 in obsidian for $299, which is down from its normal price of $799. This turns out to be a 62% discount for one of the best Android phones around.

In order to get this epic deal, you’ll end up having to pay $479 at checkout because it comes included with 1-year of Mint Mobile’s unlimited cell phone plan — which in itself costs $180. But even that cost is discounted to half-off the normally rate for unlimited data at Mint.

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $299 at Mint Mobile Although it might be overshadowed by its Pro siblings, the Pixel 9 is just as good with its dual cameras and access to the same Google AI features. What's even better is that you're just paying $299 for a phone that normally costs $799. You will have to prepay for a year of Mint's unlimited data plan, though Mint is charging half off its normal rate in connection with this deal.

Why it's a great deal

(Image credit: Future)

I’m all about savings, and this deal is full of them. For starters, the Pixel 9 comes in at a price that’s lower than most of the best cheap phones around. Not only is it cheaper than the Pixel 8a that tops our list, but also other phones like the OnePlus 12R and Nothing Phone 2a.

What’s even better about the Pixel 9 is that it has a much more powerful Tensor G4 processor, as well as a dual-camera setup that blows away all the cameras on those other phones.

Another reason why this is an excellent deal is because of the extra savings you’re getting with the service. I’ve been with an MVNO for the last several years now and won’t ever go back to a traditional wireless carrier. The average unlimited cell phone plan costs about $65/month, which amounts to $780 — whereas Mint Mobile’s current offer of $180 for the entire year is 76% less than what you’d pay with a traditional plan.

And finally, this Pixel 9 deal from Mint Mobile is epic because of the support you’re getting — a class leading 7 years of major Android and security updates from Google. Phones under $500 don’t get this sort of treatment, so it’s assuring that the Pixel 9 will get the latest version of Android for years to come.

Also consider the Galaxy A15

If you’re looking to save even more, or perhaps to get your parents a basic phone that won’t break the bank, then consider Mint Mobile’s deal on the Samsung Galaxy A15. For a limited time, you can snatch it up for $60 — which comes out to $240 at checkout because it too also packages in an entire year of unlimited data service at the discounted $180 rate.

Although it may appear basic on the surface, the Samsung Galaxy A15 still packs a few worthy features. On the back, there’s a triple camera system to cover a decent amount of range. The 5,000 mAh battery is also pretty big for a phone of its caliber, so you can expect it to deliver excellent stamina to get you through a day.