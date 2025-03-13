Genshin Impact on Android finally adds controller support — 4 years after iOS

Genshin Impact players on Android phones will finally be able to use controllers while playing following the next update.

The news comes from the latest miHoYo Developer Discussion, where the game studio states that Android will support Bluetooth controllers after the release of Version 5.5 later this month.

So far the list of models you can use is pretty minimal, but it does feature controllers for some of the best games consoles like the PS5's DualSense Controller and Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. However, one thing to note is that all the added controllers are stated to require Bluetooth to work. As such, games pads that require a USB-C connection, like the best mobile game controllers, may not be officially supported when the update launches.

(Image credit: hoyolab)

The update will also include changes to certain Artifacts, quest tracking optimization, Boss Guides and a new “Exchange List feature”.

Which controllers are supported?

While Genshin Impact remains one of our best cross-platform games and one of the best Android games in general, the lack of controller support for Android users has always been a bit odd. The confusion for many gamers has stemmed primarily from the company introducing the feature for iOS versions of the app back in Version 1.3 in 2021. While there’s been no official reason for the delay, many will be happy that they are finally getting the option.

This is great news for anyone who wants to have the best overall experience while playing Genshin Impact, especially on some of the best gaming phones. In the past, Android users had to download software to add button mapping overlays, which were often clunky and hindered gameplay. The official support is likely to be much smoother and better designed.

Version 5.5 of Genshin Impact is expected to launch on March 26, 2025. We should be getting more details about the update in a special program previewing on both YouTube and Twitch on March 14.

