Genshin Impact on Android finally adds controller support — 4 years after iOS

You’re getting more control over your game

Genshin Impact on a OnePlus Nord 4
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Genshin Impact players on Android phones will finally be able to use controllers while playing following the next update.

The news comes from the latest miHoYo Developer Discussion, where the game studio states that Android will support Bluetooth controllers after the release of Version 5.5 later this month.

So far the list of models you can use is pretty minimal, but it does feature controllers for some of the best games consoles like the PS5's DualSense Controller and Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. However, one thing to note is that all the added controllers are stated to require Bluetooth to work. As such, games pads that require a USB-C connection, like the best mobile game controllers, may not be officially supported when the update launches.

Details of the upcoming controller support for Genshin on Android

(Image credit: hoyolab)

The update will also include changes to certain Artifacts, quest tracking optimization, Boss Guides and a new “Exchange List feature”.

Which controllers are supported?

While Genshin Impact remains one of our best cross-platform games and one of the best Android games in general, the lack of controller support for Android users has always been a bit odd. The confusion for many gamers has stemmed primarily from the company introducing the feature for iOS versions of the app back in Version 1.3 in 2021. While there’s been no official reason for the delay, many will be happy that they are finally getting the option.

PlayStation Dual sense controller

Sony PS5 DualSense Controller: $74.95 @ Amazon

The current DualSense is one of the best high-tech wireless controllers on the market, featuring immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone — all packed in a sleek design.

Xbox Elite 2 Controller

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2: $144.05 @ Amazon

The Xbox Elite Series 2 is the peak of Xbox design with adjustable triggers, with hair trigger locks, as well as back paddles for additional button assignments. While it is pricey, it functions with both consoles and PC and offers an unparalleled gaming experience overall.

Xbox Series X Controller

Xbox Wireless Controller: $59.99 @ Best Buy

While the basic Xbox controller might not be as fancy as the Elite, it has plenty to offer for only a fraction of the price. The controller fits comfortably in the hand, with smooth button compression and a functional design. This is the controller for anyone who wants to play on both console and PC for a reason.

This is great news for anyone who wants to have the best overall experience while playing Genshin Impact, especially on some of the best gaming phones. In the past, Android users had to download software to add button mapping overlays, which were often clunky and hindered gameplay. The official support is likely to be much smoother and better designed.

Version 5.5 of Genshin Impact is expected to launch on March 26, 2025. We should be getting more details about the update in a special program previewing on both YouTube and Twitch on March 14.

