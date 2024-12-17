Android 15's getting some crucial fixes for Pixel phones — here's what's coming

Google has released the second developer beta for the next, and possibly last, quarterly Android 15 release.

While there's been a fair amount of news about Android 16, especially regarding its release that's coming sooner than expected. However, that isn't to say Android 15 is done and dusted.

Google recently released the second beta for the upcoming Android 15 Quarterly Platform Release 2 (QPR2) for eligible Pixel devices. This will build upon the features and updates released for both Android 15 and the QPR1 release.

This new beta focuses more on bug fixes than features, and a Reddit post features the full detailed list. Some fixes include solving the null pointer issue that saw some devices unexpectedly crash or restart.

The update also solves the issue that prevented the "Limit to 80%" option in the charging optimization settings from being enabled. The beta notes also claim to have a fix for the issue of external blood sugar sensors not being recognized.

(Image credit: Future)

The new update is available for any eligible Pixel phone starting from the Google Pixel 6 up to the Pixel 9. The update is also available to the Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel tablet devices.

To register for the beta to enroll, but note that it can take up to 24 hours to receive the update on your device. To check for the update head to Settings > System > System updates.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Google has been working to change how its release schedule for updates will work in the future. In a recent report, it was revealed that Android 16 would be released in Q2 of 2025, and as such it reduced the number of quarterly updates for Android 15.

Not only is Google releasing Android 16 earlier than anticipated, but it appears that the company plans to release a smaller SDK in 2025 Q4, although we're unsure what form this update will take.

While the new update might be light on features, it's more than welcome to solve some of the more annoying bugs found in Pixel phones. It also sets the stage for Android 16 on some of the best Android phones.