When is Doctor Strange 2 coming to Disney Plus? Two dates you should circle

Not even Stephen Strange himself could tell you when Doctor Strange 2 is coming to Disney Plus — as Disney is cagey about its MCU movie release dates. But we've thumbed through the 14,000,0065 potential realities that the good doctor saw in Avengers: Infinity War and come back with two likely outcomes.

That's the bad news: we live in a timeline with a lack of certainty — and in a post-Black Widow reality, it seems like we'll never get a movie on Disney Plus the same day it hits theaters ever again. The good news? Well, the latest we think the upcoming Marvel movie will hit streaming is right around when Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters, so don't go thinking you'll be able to dodge spoilers until August.

There are two possible Doctor Strange 2 Disney Plus dates we've got circled: Monday, June 20 and Thursday, July 14. Both seem possible, and we'll break down why that is the case below.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Remember last summer, when Black Widow came out and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was in the near future? We kept wondering if Shang-Chi would get the same Disney Plus Premier Access treatment that Natasha Romanov's swan song did, only for Scarlett Johansson to sue Disney over breach of contract for this online release. That incident is seem as the end of the road for day-1 releases, and we would soon hear Disney CEO Bob Chapek declare that Shang-Chi had a 45-day theatrical exclusivity window, which he called "an interesting experiment."

Chapek's words were used as fuel for the fire to send audiences to the theaters, as Simu Liu, Shang-Chi himself, tweeted "We are not an experiment. We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise. I’m fired the f**k up to make history..."

I go through all of this recent history to say this is why I believe June 20 is a potential Doctor Strange 2 Disney Plus release date. June 20 is 45 days after the film's May 6 release. This is what you'd call a best-case scenario.

But is it the likeliest?

(Image credit: Marvel.com)

Disney, so far, has seemed in no rush to get its movies to streaming. Quite the contrary, actually. Both Eternals (68 days) and Shang-Chi (70 days) took additional weeks to arrive on Disney Plus.

Until Disney Plus has a Netflix-sized subscribers issue, the company probably doesn't see a need to make its movies more accessible. Instead, the films can stay at theaters, and sell tickets along the way.

So we split the difference between those two incredibly similar release windows, and say that the latest we expect Doctor Strange 2 on Disney Plus is 69 days after May 6, aka July 16.

I could call this the worst case scenario, as it's the furthest-out date on my calendar. But even within Marvel movies, there's a worse example.

The real worst case scenario for Doctor Strange 2 arriving on Disney Plus

(Image credit: RealD 3D/Marvel Studios via Twitter)

Imagine the timeline where Doctor Strange 2 is a Sony & Marvel collaboration movie, and you'll see the worst possible outcome. Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home isn't even on a streaming service yet, and it took 118 days for that movie to reach digital video on demand services.

I don't think Disney and Marvel will wait this long, because Doctor Strange 2 is not really on the same level as No Way Home. That movie was the culmination of not one but three versions of Spider-Man movies. If, however, Doctor Strange 2 has the kind of world-shaking ramifications we've grown to think it could — the MCU debut of Professor X suggests this could be where we finally see the X-Men in a Disney Marvel movie — Doctor Strange 2 could spend even more time in theaters. That said, this is extremely unlikely, while BoxOfficePro is projecting a high of $210 million, and No Way Home hit $260.1M.

More importantly, Sony's delay is likely because it doesn't have a streaming service of its own to bolster with No Way Home — which heads to Starz first. The film could go to Disney Plus after that, but nothing's been confirmed.

So, thank your Sorcerers Supreme that Doctor Strange 2 isn't a Sony movie. And cross your fingers it arrives in June and not July.