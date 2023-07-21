The Galaxy Z Fold 5 sounds like a dud — but this is why I’m excited

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is apparently so boring that Samsung’s own employees have thrown shade at it by calling the new foldable phone the Galaxy Z Fold 4S.

That’s actually fair if you look at the rumors and leaks so far surrounding the upcoming phone. We’re talking the same size displays on the front and inside, the same camera hardware and possibly the same price, though there's been rumors of a price drop.

So what the heck will be new when this phone launches at Samsung Unpacked on July 26, and will the Z Fold 5 deserve to be called the best foldable phone? The short answers are "not much" and "yes," and for me it's because of one very important potential upgrade.

Galaxy Z Fold 5: It all hinges on this

(Image credit: Technizo Concept / Super Roader)

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to feature a waterdrop-style hinge, which reportedly has a few benefits. Apparently part of the display will roll inside the phone’s main body, which will enable the design to fold fully flat when closed. That's a welcome upgrade, and I like the idea of their being no gap the way there is on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Galaxy Z Fold 5: Rumored dimensions Row 0 - Cell 0 Thickness (Open/Closed) Weight Galaxy Z Fold 5 (rumored) 0.24 / 0.53 inches 8.9 ounces Google Pixel Fold 0.22 / 0.5 inches 10 ounces Galaxy Z Fold 4 0.24 / 0.55-0.62 inches 9.28

However, I'm much more interested in the Galaxy Z Fold 5 being significantly thinner and lighter than its predecessor, which Samsung Mobile head TM Roh teased this week. Of course, you're going to have to put up with some bulk when you have a device with a display that grows from 6.2 to 7.6 inches as you open it up, but I really like the idea of this foldable slimming down.

Take it from someone who was running around with his puppy with a Pixel Fold in his pocket. Weight matters

Take it from someone who attempted to run around with a new puppy in his backyard recently with a Google Pixel Fold in my pocket. I could really feel it weighing me down to the point I had to put the phone on a table and then go back to playing. The Pixel is nice and thin when open at 0.2 inches, but it's still a hefty 10 ounces.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is tipped to weigh just 8.9 ounces. For those scoring at home, weighing more than an ounce less than your main rival is a pretty big deal. It's also rumored that the Z Fold 5 will be thinner than the Z Fold 4 at 0.53 inches when closed vs. 0.55 to 0.62 inches. So not only will the Z Fold 5 weigh your pocket down less, it should take up less room.

As someone who has been tempted to switch to a foldable phone more than once, the reason I've stuck with a traditional slab phone isn't just because of the high price of foldables. I just don't see myself lugging around such a device all day, even if it could pinch hit for my laptop on short notice with its multitasking powers.

So before you write off the Galaxy Z Fold 5, pay close attention to the final design and dimensions and make sure you pick one up and try it out — assuming the rumors are true. You might be pleasantly surprised.