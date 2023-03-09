Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 design just tipped to ‘set a new record’

We reckon the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is among the best foldable phones out there but that’s not to say it’s perfect. The next generation of Samsung’s folding flagship could address some of our chief concerns.

Tipster No Name (opens in new tab) (AKA Chu) claims the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be lighter than its predecessor. Foldables are traditionally much heavier than their static counterparts and the Z Fold 4 weighed a hefty 9.28 ounces.

Rumors were already swirling that an unnamed new material will lower the device's weight but No Name claims the Z Fold 5 is “expected to be around 10g lighter than the Fold 4 (9-12g from what I heard).” This is a step in the right direction but would still leave the Fold 5 much heavier than the 8.47 ounce iPhone 14 Pro Max and 8.25-ounce Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra .

The clamshell folding Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 however comes in at a feather-light 6.5 ounces.

Beefing up protections

As well as shedding some weight, No Name expects the Z Fold 5 to feature a “waterdrop” style hinge that's larger but shallower and has a less prominent crease.

This lines up with previous rumors and there's hope it will result in a more durable folding mechanism. The Z Fold 4, for example, only managed an IPX8 water resistant (not waterproof) rating and it offers no dust protection whatsoever.

No Name believes because of the gapless nature of the waterdrop hinge style, that Samsung is “considering” adding dust-proof certification. Given the high price of the Z Fold range, we'd hope Samsung implements this.

A key area the Z Fold 5 could improve on over its predecessor are the cameras; on the Z Fold 4, the under-display camera was just 4MP. As for the rear camera, Samsung has indicated a desire to improve this on future foldables and some rumors suggest we could see a 108MP camera introduced.



Foldable phones are still an exciting technology, but they're hardly new anymore. We should rightly expect better from the creator of the best phones .