The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is expected to arrive soon with upgrades over the current-gen Galaxy Watch 5. Samsung typically announces a new smartwatch every summer, so we’re pretty confident we’ll see the Galaxy Watch 6 (and perhaps Galaxy Watch 6 Classic) at the Galaxy Unpacked event taking place on July 26.

So, what differences could the Galaxy Watch 6 have in store? The Galaxy Watch 5 is one of the best smartwatches, but it has been on the market for nearly a full year. Changes to performance, design and more are some of the improvements Samsung could make for its upcoming watch.

It’s not long until we know exactly how the Galaxy Watch 6 vs. Galaxy Watch 5 will compare, but for now, here are the biggest changes to expect based on rumors and everything else we know about Samsung watches.

Galaxy Watch 6 vs. Galaxy Watch 5 price

We don’t yet know how much the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will cost, but we can speculate based on the Galaxy Watch 5’s price. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 started at $279 while the more premium Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro started at $499. As a reminder, the Watch 5 Pro featured durable materials and a longer battery life, pitched as an outdoor sports watch.

It’s possible Samsung will debut the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic variation, replacing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic as a smartwatch that looks more traditional than sporty. Expect the Classic version to be more expensive than the standard one.

Galaxy Watch 6 vs. Galaxy Watch 5 design

The Galaxy Watch has maintained a consistent design language over the years: A circular screen, two side buttons, metal details and interchangeable bands. With every new generation, Samsung has managed to slim the watch down a bit, even while maintaining the same general look.

(Image credit: Future)

So far, we've heard that two devices are coming: The sporty-looking Galaxy Watch 6 and the traditional-looking Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, complete with a physical rotating bezel. Leaked renders suggest the devices will don larger OLED displays than before, though we’ll have to see how they materialize in different size options.

Galaxy Watch 6 vs. Galaxy Watch 5 specs

Spec-wise, there might not be much difference between the Galaxy Watch 6 vs. Galaxy Watch 5. We know that the Galaxy Watch 6 will sport a continued collection of health sensors, including body composition analysis and skin temperature readers. It’ll also have GPS, NFC and optional LTE support for phone-free connectivity.

The only things Samsung has confirmed in terms of features is that One UI 5 Watch will bring an Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) tool to "the upcoming Galaxy Watch devices," and that the company's sleep tracking tech will advance with the Galaxy Watch 6 .

Finally, a report from GalaxyClub suggests larger battery capacities are planned for devices that earned certification in South Korea. This could mean the Galaxy Watch 6 will have a longer battery life than the Galaxy Watch 5. The Galaxy Watch 5 offered a significant, 15% improvement over the Galaxy Watch 4, promising up to 50 hours of battery life.

Galaxy Watch 6 vs. Galaxy Watch 5 outlook

While there might not be major changes in the cards for the Galaxy Watch 6 vs. Galaxy Watch 5, we’re still expecting incremental improvements that will make the best smartwatch for Android even better.

Be sure to follow along with all our coverage of Samsung Unpacked for the latest news and updates about the Galaxy Watch 6.