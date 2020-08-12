Xbox Series X release date just leaked — here's when to expect it

We recently got confirmation from Microsoft that the Xbox Series X will launch in November — and now we just might know the exact date. According to a leaked image of what could be the console's controller, Microsoft's next-gen console may be headed to store shelves on November 6.

This information comes from The Verge's Tom Warren, who was sent an image of what purports to be an Xbox Series X controller package. The box sports a sticker that reads "do not sell or display before November 6, 2020," suggesting a possible date when the new console will officially hit retail.

Xbox Series X may launch on November 6th. A tipster tells me boxes of the new controllers have a do not open date of November 6th on them. These controllers leaked earlier this week https://t.co/oyhlbg2SKo pic.twitter.com/dq096shN7LAugust 11, 2020

This possible launch date is slightly peculiar, as last-generation's consoles shipped a bit closer to the Black Friday shopping season (November 22, 2013 for Xbox One; Nov. 15 for PS4). However, given the current global pandemic, it's possible that Microsoft wants to get the Series X on store shelves and online a little early to ensure that everyone gets theirs by the holidays.

Plus, there is some precedent to Microsoft releasing hardware during the first week of November; the mid-cycle Xbox One X released on November 7, 2017.

Speaking of controller leaks, images of a white Xbox controller that made the rounds earlier this week seem to confirm the existence of the Xbox Series S, which is expected to be a more affordable, entry-level counterpart to the Series X.

The Series S has been previously tipped for an August reveal, so it seems like only a matter of time before we know more about both new Xbox machines — including their prices and final release dates.