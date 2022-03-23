Hurry! Xbox Series X is in stock for everyone right now at Walmart

By published

No membership is required

Xbox Series X restock
Buying an Xbox Series X is starting to get easier. Whether it's an Xbox Series X restock that lasts longer or a surprise drop that requires no membership, it feels like XSX drops are happening more often. 

For instance, right now Walmart has the Xbox Series X for $499. This restock is open to anyone and doesn't require a Walmart Plus membership. Alternatively, Antonline has an Xbox Series X bundles available from $589

Walmart Xbox Series X restock

Xbox Series X: $499 @ Walmart

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's new flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts.

Xbox Series X bundles: from $589 @ Antonline

Antonline has XSX bundles available from $589. The bundle includes the console with controller, Halo Infinite Standard Edition, and a Nyko Core Wired Gaming Headset. 

Xbox Series X restock tracker — where to look

How to buy an Xbox Series X at Walmart 

The Xbox Series X has been getting easier to buy. However, there are a few tricks you should do to ensure you can score a console the next time it appears. First, it’s worth creating a Walmart.com account ahead of time if you don’t already have one. 

Just getting stock in your basket is half the battle. If you’re stuck entering your card information and address details the console could well sell out while you’re typing away. Have all your details pre-saved so you’re ready to go the moment the stock is live. 

Also, make sure to bookmark our guide on where to buy an Xbox. We’ll update you with the latest stock information on Walmart and every other major retailer there which will give you the best chance of securing an Xbox Series X. 

