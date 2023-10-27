Fury vs Ngannou live stream: How to watch boxing online without PPV, start time, fight card, ring walks

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia is either a cynical marketing ploy, or a fascinating crossover boxing bout between the self-styled 'Baddest Men on the Planet'. With Fury the reigning WBC world heavyweight champion, and Ngannou a former UFC heavyweight champ, it's not to be missed.

One of the cheapest Fury vs Ngannou live streams is available in Canada – on TSN Plus. Away from home? Watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Fury vs Ngannou live streams: TV schedule, dates The Fury vs Ngannou fight takes place on Saturday, October 28.

► Time (ringwalks approx): 5:40 p.m. ET / 2:40 p.m. PT / 10:40 p.m. BST / 8:40 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 29)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus PPV

• CAN — TSN Plus ($8)

• U.K. — TNT Sports Box Office

• AUS / Rest of the World — DAZN

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Fury's WBC belt may not be up for grabs, but contesting for the unofficial title of 'Baddest Man on the Planet' is the sort of honor that often gets the Gypsy King's blood pumping. With a unification fight with Oleksandr Usyk signed, the unbeaten 35-year-old will use Saturday's clash to keep his attention in the gym. Fury's been typically brash in the buildup to this one, predicting a sixth round stoppage.

Ngannou may be making his boxing debut, but the Predator's UFC performances would indicate that he has the raw weapons to make this fight a realistic contest. The Cameroon-born French fighter won 17 of his 20 MMA fights and has said this week that to box was always his dream. The so-called 'hardest puncher in the world' has even invoked the famous Mike Tyson quote against his namesake, declaring: "Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face."

Ngannou's power means he has the proverbial puncher's chance to take home the WBC Commemorative Riyadh Championship, but Fury is the overwhelming favorite with the bookies. Here's everything you need to know in order to watch the Fury vs Ngannou live stream, no matter where you are.

How to watch Fury vs Ngannou live streams from anywhere

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Canadian who's currently in the U.K. could watch Fury vs Ngannou on TSN Plus even though they're not in Canada.

VPNs are totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices, and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed, and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a Canadian service, such as TSN Plus, you'd select Canada from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to TSN Plus, as you usually would back in Canada, and watch the cheap Fury vs Ngannou live stream without paying a PPV.

Fury vs Ngannou live streams by country

How to watch Fury vs Ngannou live streams in the U.S.

Boxing fans in the U.S. will need ESPN Plus to watch the Fury vs Ngannou live streams so let's talk about how to make this happen.

If you don't already have ESPN Plus, you need to buy the big PPV fight, plus a monthly subscription to ESPN Plus for a total $90.98 ($79.99 PPV, plus a $10.99 monthly ESPN Plus subscription). If you already have ESPN Plus, then it's just the (admittedly steep) $79.99 PPV fee for you.

Remember, ESPN Plus is your ticket to all the action. None of the prelims or main card are being shown on regular ESPN in the U.S..

ESPN Plus won't unlock all regular ESPN content, but it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service).

Remember, this one is being held in Saudi Arabia in the Middle East. The undercard is scheduled to start at 2 p.m ET / 11 a.m. PT, with the main event from 5:40 p.m. ET / 2:40 p.m. PT.

You're gonna need ESPN Plus for Fury vs Ngannou. The big fight live stream costs $79.99 for PPV (on top of ESPN Plus which is $10.99 a month). ESPN Plus is also available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $14.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows, and the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content, including Ahsoka. You could also pay $24.99 and lose the ads on Hulu and Disney Plus.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Fury vs Ngannou live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch Fury vs Ngannou live streams in Canada without PPV

One of the cheapest Fury vs Ngannou live stream options can be found in Canada, where the fight is being shown on TSN Plus as part of your regular subscription. No need for a costly PPV here, Canucks.

A subscription starts at CA$8 per month, and live coverage of Fury vs Ngannou begins at 5:40 p.m. ET this afternoon, which is when Fury and Ngannou are expected to start their ringwalks.

Travelling away from your home in Canada? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to access the TSN Plus live stream from anywhere.

How to watch Fury vs Ngannou live streams in the U.K. and Republic of Ireland

Boxing fans in the UK and Republic of Ireland can catch the Fury vs Ngannou live stream on TNT Sports Box Office, which is BT Sport by a different name. The TNT Sports Box Office website is the place to go to watch online, but you'll be able to tune in via BT TV, Sky or Virgin, as well as the TNT Sports Box Office app on iOS and Android, or via Chromecast and AirPlay. It costs £21.95. If you're in Ireland, meanwhile, it's €29.99 if you order before Saturday and €34.99 on the day of the fight. Live coverage gets underway at 6 p.m. BST and IST, with the Fury and Ngannou ringwalks expected at around 10:40 p.m. BST. If you're outside the U.K. and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Usyk vs Dubois live streams in Australia and the rest of the world

Australians can watch the Fury vs Ngannou live streams with a DAZN PPV and you'll need a subscription and pay for the PPV on top. A subscription to the streaming service will set you back AU$13.99 per month, with the Fury vs Ngannou PPV fee coming in at AU$34.99 to watch all the action live and uninterrupted.

DAZN is also the place to go for every other territory in the world (other than the U.S., U.K. or the Republic of Ireland). To find out the cost of the PPV in your country (in some it's included as part of your regular DAZN subscription) visit the event page on the DAZN website.

DAZN is available on the best streaming devices, including the leading platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and many major smart TVs.

If you're an Australian stuck abroad, and want to tune into the Fury vs Ngannou live stream, you'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

DAZN has been the home of some of the biggest boxing matches of the year, and this is just the tip of what they serve. If you love live sports, and particularly boxing, a DAZN subscription could be worth exploring.

Fury vs Ngannou tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Tyson Fury Francis Ngannou Nationality British Cameroonian-French Date of birth August 12th, 1988 September 5th, 1986 Height 6' 9" 6' 4" Reach 85" 83" Total fights 34 Boxing debut Record 33-0-1 (24 KOs) Boxing debut

Fury vs Ngannou Fight card

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Fabio Wardley vs. David Adeleye for the British Heavyweight Title

Joseph Parker vs. Simon Kean

Carlos Takam vs. Martin Bakole

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Anthony Wright

Moses Itauma vs. Istvan Bernath

Jack McGann vs. Alcibiade Duran

Fury vs Ngannou odds

DraftKings has the odds overwhelmingly in favor of Fury (-1400), with Ngannou (+750) the underdog.