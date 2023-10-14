England vs Fiji live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-final free online

Before England met Fiji at Twickenham at the end of August, few thought it any more than a Rugby World Cup 2023 tune-up with little riding on it other than match sharpness. Following the Pacific Islanders' stunning 30-22 victory that day, the Flying Fijians have knocked out Australia, and set up a huge quarter-final against the Red Rose. They couldn't do it again, could they?

If you're on the lookout for an England vs Fiji live stream on Sunday, October 15, keep reading and we'll explain how to watch from anywhere with a VPN— and potentially for FREE.

England's 2023 has been littered with ups and downs. Head coach Steve Borthwick has stressed his side's winning mentality in winning five pool games out of five in France, but the most recent 18-17 defeat of Samoa was an insipid reminder of its turgid Six Nations form. In response, Borthwick seems likely to plough Marcus Smith's mercurial talents at full back, while restoring captain Owen Farrell at fly half in place of George Ford, the match-winner against Argentina and Japan.

Fiji, meanwhile, is relishing its first Rugby World Cup quarter-final in 16 years, having already disposed of Australia and come within a fumble of victory over Pool C winners Wales. "If we win I think there will be a one week holiday in Fiji," said kicking coach Seremaia Bai. Northampton hooker Sam Matavesi has returned to the squad after returning to Cornwall following the death of father and Fijian rugby legend Sireli, while center Josua Tuisova is also playing through the passing of his seven-year-old son Tito.

Should England dominate at the breakdown then the 2003 world champions are favorite, but if Fiji's superb scrum half Simione Kuruvoli provides his backs with quick balls, there could be an upset. Read on and we'll show you how to access England vs Fiji live streams and watch Rugby World Cup 2023 wherever you are.

Watch free England vs Fiji live streams

How to watch the England vs Fiji live stream for FREE

Great news if you live in Ireland — you can watch a live stream of England vs Fiji absolutely FREE on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player streaming platform.

The big match will also be free on ITV 1 and ITVX in the U.K. (TV license required).

The problems arise if you happen to find yourself abroad while the Rugby World Cup is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to access your local broadcaster. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you're away, there is a great alternative...

If you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease — see the three easy steps below. From our rigorous testing, ExpressVPN comes out on top of our best VPN services rankings.

Watch England vs Fiji from abroad

ExpressVPN really does tick every box. It's fast, secure and a doozy to use. Even if you do run in to trouble, there's genuinely helpful 24/7 customer service there to get you through. And you can even give it a try risk-free, thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think ExpressVPN is the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're an Irish citizen abroad, for example, choose a server location based in Ireland.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to RTÉ Playeron your web browser and watch the England vs Fiji live stream as you would at home.

England vs Fiji live streams by country

How to watch the England vs Fiji live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, including the England vs Fiji live stream. If you don't already have it, subscriptions start from only $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads.

A number of games are also being shown on the network's CNBC channel, but this match-up is not one of them.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like ExpressVPN will help you access the otherwise unavailable England vs Fiji live stream.

In addition to showing every Rugby World Cup game, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-able content. That includes classics like The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock and This Is Us, to new shows like Twisted Metal, Bupkis, Poker Face and Girls5Eva.

How to watch the England vs Fiji live stream for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Along with every other game at the tournament, the England vs Fiji live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K. (assuming, of course, that you have a valid TV license).

Kick-off for this one is at 4 p.m. BST on Sunday.

Outside the U.K. for this game? Then you'll need a VPN to access your usual live stream — we recommend ExpressVPN as the very best around.

How to watch an England vs Fiji live stream for FREE in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Stan Sport has secured the rights for the 2023 RWC, meaning you'll need a subscription in order to watch England vs Fiji Down Under. Get a basic Stan sub for $10/month, then add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's worth noting that the Rugby World Cup semi-finals, plus the final on October 28, will also be shown for FREE on Channel 9 and the network's 9Now streaming service.

Traveling outside Oz? You can use a VPN to watch your Stan stream, that will otherwise be geo-blocked. Choose from our best VPN list, or just head to the no. 1 ExpressVPN.

How to watch the England vs Fiji live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Those in New Zealand will need Sky Sport to watch England vs Fiji (kick-off at 4 a.m. Monday morning) and the entirety of the Rugby World Cup. Subscriptions cost $63.98 NZD/month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer.

Alternatively, there's Sky Sport Now for no strings attached rolling plans — they're $24.99/week, $44.99/month, $449.99/year or $89.99 for a Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass to see every game of this tournament.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using a virtual private network, such as the exceptional ExpressVPN.

How to watch the England vs Fiji live stream in Singapore

(Image credit: Wikicommons - gov of Singapore)

If you're a rugby lover in Singapore, you'll need beIN Sports to watch all the RWC 2023 games. To do so, you'll specifically need the service's RWC Pass at the cost of S$85.90 — even if you already subscribe to a normal beIN Sports package.

Kick-off is set for 11 p.m. SGT on Sunday evening in Singapore.

Expat living in Singapore? Assuming you have a U.K. TV license, you can watch every Rugby World Cup match on ITVX using a VPN.