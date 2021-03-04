Walmart PS5 restock — how to get your console when stock returns

There is no PS5 restock is at Walmart right now. However, PS5 inventory will be back before you know it and here's how you can increase your chances of scoring a new console.

The first thing you'll want to do is create a Walmart.com account if you don't already have one. Enter your address and credit card info so that in the event you score a console, you can quickly checkout. You'll also want to know the correct landing pages for the PS5 at Walmart. (You'll find the links below).

How to: Score a PS5 and Xbox Series X with these tips

Walmart PS5 restock

PS5: $499 @ Walmart

Out of stock: The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Walmart

Out of stock: The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.View Deal

When is the next Walmart PS5 restock event?

Unfortunately, Walmart isn't consistent when it comes to announcing PS5 restock. For instance, the last time there was PS5 restock the retailer simply announced that restock was coming at a certain time right on the PS5 product page. In the past, Walmart's weekly circular has advertised PS5 restock, but they don't do so regularly. As a result, your best bet is to follow our PS5 restock guide for the latest updates.

Once PS5 consoles are available at Walmart you'll have to act lightning fast to secure a console and purchase it. However, it's worth noting that Walmart tends to release inventory every 10 minutes. So if you don't score a console on your first try, keep trying.