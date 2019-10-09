Twitter Admits User Phone Numbers Co-Opted to Sell Ads

Twitter has issued a mea culpa for using private information in its advertising platforms.

In a statement this week, Twitter said that it has discovered instances of user phone numbers and e-mail addresses being used in its Tailored Audiences and Partner Audiences advertising platforms.

According to Twitter, the phone numbers and e-mail addresses were uploaded to its service for security features, like two-factor authentication, and shouldn't have been used in any way for advertising. But for an unidentified period of time, they were. Twitter said that it turned off the use of the personal information for ads on September 17.

Tailored Audiences is designed to let advertisers target their own customers who are already using Twitter. It does that by checking their own contact list information, like e-mail addresses and phone numbers, against Twitter's userbase.

Partner Audiences is a similar service that targets Twitter users with ads, but relies on third-party data instead of the information an advertiser might have collected on their own.

Twitter said that it believes the personal information leaked out after advertisers uploaded their own or third-party datasets. The company mistakenly matched its own database of phone numbers and e-mail addresses to those uploaded by advertisers, causing the error.

The problem, however, is that Twitter doesn't know whether your information was revealed or not. In its statement, the company said that it "cannot say with certainty how many people were impacted by this." It added, however, that information wasn't shared outside of Twitter's own platform.

Still, for affected users, there isn't much to do, other than hope it doesn't happen again. And Twitter said it's doing what it can to make sure it doesn't.

"We’re very sorry this happened and are taking steps to make sure we don’t make a mistake like this again," the company said.