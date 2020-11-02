This 75-inch Roku TV is $400 off in epic Black Friday TV deal

When it comes to TVs, there's no such thing as to big, but the bigger the set, the more expensive it's likely to be. So, if you're looking for a completely immersive viewing experience but want to save a lot of money, you should check out this early Black Friday TV deal.

Right now you can get the 75-inch 4K Hisense Roku TV at Walmart for just $598, which is $400 off the regular price. That's a sizable discount for such a large smart TV.

Hisense 75" R6 4K Roku Smart TV was $998, now $598 @ Walmart This 75-inch 4K TV is a great Black Friday TV deal for those looking to go big. It has Roku's interface built in, and you can use Alexa to control the TV. Add in HDR support and DTS Studio Sound and you have a great value. View Deal

One thing we should mention right off the bat: Walmart's Black Friday TV deal is for the 2019 Hisense 75-inch TV (model 75R6E1), so it's a little bit older, and we suspect Walmart is trying to clear out inventory. (There's a newer model, the 75R6E3, which came out this year).

But that doesn't mean the 75R6E1 doesn't have its positives, and at less than $600, looks to be a good model for those on a budget who want a massive set. For starters, it has Roku built in, which we consider to be one of the best streaming devices around.

The Hisense set has a modest three HDMI ports and just one USB port, but it also has dual-band Wi-Fi as well as an Ethernet port. It also has an antenna port if you want to attach one of the best TV antennas for over-the-air broadcasts.

Be sure to check out out more of the best Amazon Black Friday deals to watch, and keep it locked to Tom's Guide all season long for all the best Black Friday deals we can find from your favorite retailers.