The Wheel of Time season 2: Everything we know so far

Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time season 2 is happening, and not a moment too soon after the series wrapped up its first season over Christmas (while proving to be quite popular). While it might have polarized fans of the books the show is based on, the show itself ended up being a mixed bag.

But Amazon is already well on its way to get season 2 out later this year. We don't have a solid release date just yet, but we do know some information regarding the next installment.

Here's everything we know so far about The Wheel of Time season 2.

The Wheel of Time season 2 confirmed

Yes, Amazon confirmed that season 2 is well underway, even before the premiere of the first season. As of the end of 2021, Amazon said that the show has completed more than half of its filming for the next season. That leaves a good chunk of 2022 for the rest of production.

(Image credit: Amazon)

That leads us to our next point: The Wheel of Time season 2's rumored release date. Obviously, we only have one season to go on right now, but we strongly believe Amazon will stick to the late autumn timeline for the second season.

This would make sense, since it would give Amazon's other fantasy show, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, time to breathe when it comes out in September this year. Amazon could thrive with its two hard-hitting fantasy TV shows going back to back for the latter part of 2022. So, a November 2022 release window feels like it makes sense.

The Wheel of Time season 2 cast

The Wheel of Time season 2 will start expanding the cast of characters greatly, keeping the series in line with the books. Most of the main crew will return, with one exception. Barney Harris, who played the roguish Mat Cauthon, mysteriously left the show midway through season 1's production, making for an awkward latter two episodes.

(Image credit: Amazon)

In his place, Deadline reports, Dónal Finn (The Witcher, Chasing Bono) will join The Wheel of Time as the fan-favorite character. Amazon has confirmed many castings so far and we expect more details will trickle out as the year goes on.

Here's the confirmed list we know so far:

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred

Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran

Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor

Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara

Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon

Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere

Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara

Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand

Thomas Chaanhing as Lord Agelmar

Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche

Guy Roberts as Uno Nomesta

Sandra Yi Sencindiver as Lady Amalisa

Gregg Chillingirian as Ingtar Shinowa

Arnas Fedaravicius as Masema Dagar

Natasha O'Keeffe in a to-be-announced role

Meera Syal in a to-be-announced role

The role of Aviendha has apparently yet to be cast.

The following are unconfirmed returning cast members:

Hammed Animashaun as Loial

Kae Alexander as Min Farshaw

Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani

Fares Fares as Ishamael

Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale

Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif

Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon

Taylor Napier as Maksim

The Wheel of Time season 2 episode list

(Image credit: Amazon)

We don't know much about the episode list for season 2, but it looks like we'll get eight again like the first season. The first episode title and director was revealed by the official Wheel of Time Twitter account.

(Image credit: The Wheel of Time's Twitter account)

Sanaa Hamri, according to Deadline, is directing half of the , for the second half of the season. Here's the list so far.

Episode 1: A Taste of Solitude, directed by Amanda Kate Shuman

Episode 2: TBA

Episode 3: TBA

Episode 4: TBA

Episode 5: TBA

Episode 6: TBA

Episode 7: TBA

Episode 8: TBA

The Wheel of Time season 2: What we'd like to see

The Wheel of Time season 1 was overall pretty good, though it had notable faults in pacing and writing quality. As a huge fan of the books, I generally enjoyed the first season, though I had many nitpicks about accuracy and such.

(Image credit: Amazon)

That in mind, I'm ambivalent about The Wheel of Time show as it stands right now. However, I want to see it succeed, so here are some changes I'd like to see in season 2.

Better VFX: The visual effects for The Wheel of Time's first season were all over the place. Sometimes, they looked great and other times, they looked incredibly low-budget and shoddy. The COVID-19 pandemic certainly threw a wrench in things, so I hope that the production crew can do a better job for this next season.

More consistent writing and structure: While I think the core of the show was fine, the writing was all over the place. Contradictions to the books' lore, and just lackluster writing in places certainly made me raise an eyebrow more than once. The pacing left a lot to be asked for, and the show wasted its very limited time on superfluous things (like the Stepin arc). And as such, we had few opportunities to get to know the characters, other than Moiraine. I'd like to see season 2 have much more consistency in quality, especially in dialogue.

More immersive set design and costuming: I liked the costume and set design in the first season, but almost everything felt too contrived. I saw one person describe the sets as "just looking like sets instead of places you could go to." A frequent complaint I saw throughout the first season was that the costumes were too clean. In the case of the Aes Sedai, this isn't a problem since they can use the One Power to keep their clothing clean. But the rest of the cast looked a bit too pristine. Compare this to the cast of Netflix's The Witcher, most of whom looked downright filthy when they should have.

Stay truer to the source material: I'm not going to sit here and say the show must be 100% book-accurate. That's not how an adaptation works. But The Wheel of Time season 1 changed a few too many things from the books, and disregarded many other pieces of canon as well, which even a few fans who never read the books thinking with raised eyebrows. The show-runners deserve some creative liberty, but at a certain point, an adaptation stops being "based on" its source material and becomes "inspired by" it.