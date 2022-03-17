The Bachelorette 2022 Gabby and Rachel: Season 19 premiere date, cast and more

The Bachelorette 2022 is doubling down on love. ABC is featuring two women as the leads for season 19: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

The announcement was made at the end of The Bachelor 2022 finale, which wrapped up Clayton Echard's extremely messy journey to find love. Clayton broke up with Gabby and Rachel (at the same time!) to pursue Susie, only to get dumped himself. The finale revealed that he and Susie got back together, but not before giving Gabby and Rachel the opportunity to drag him mercilessly.

The audience was clearly rooting for the two women and cheered when host Jesse Palmer told everyone that both will be the next Bachelorettes — at the same time. This isn't a situation like season 11, when Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson were both in the running to be the lead. The men voted for their choice and Kaitlyn became the Bachelorette.

Instead, Gabby and Rachel will be side by side through the entirety of The Bachelorette season 19. How will that work? Will they have the same group of contestants? Will they have to compete (again) for a man? We have many questions but very few answers.

Here's what we know so far about The Bachelorette 2022.

The Bachelorette season 19 premiere date is set for Monday, July 11.

A July premiere is a bit unusual for the show, which has typically started airing in late May. However, the pandemic completely upended things. Season 16 with Clare Crawley, then Tayshia Adams debuted in October 2020, and there were two Bachelorette seasons last year. Katie Thurston's began in June, while Michelle Young's premiere in October.

Typically, The Bachelorette aired from late May until early August, when Bachelor in Paradise took its time slot on ABC. With season 19 premiering in July, this likely pushes Bachelor in Paradise 2022 to September.

Who is The Bachelorette Gabby Windey?

Gabriela Windey, known as Gabby, is a 31-year-old ICU nurse in Denver, Colorado. She was a cheerleader for the Denver Broncos for five years. In 2021, she received the Pop Warner Humanitarian Award for her service on the frontline of the pandemic, making her the first woman and NFL cheerleader to receive the honor.

Here's ABC's official bio:

"Gabby Windey is much more than meets the eye. Not only is she beautiful, but she also has a lot of substance, emotional depth and a wealth of lived experiences. Windey is looking for a man with quiet confidence. She doesn’t have a physical type but says that if he doesn’t have a personality, then it’s a hard pass. Her ideal man will challenge her, communicate his feelings and work hard to equally carry the weight of the relationship. Her one nonnegotiable? Whatever man captures Windey’s heart must also have room in their life for her four-legged friend because she and her goldendoodle, Leonardo, are a package deal. While Windey would love to find a man, she isn’t the type to lose herself in a relationship. She’s hoping to find a man who will love her for the independent woman she is."

Who is The Bachelorette Rachel Recchia?

Rachel Recchia is a 26-year-old commercial pilot and flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. She's a big Harry Potter fan and roots for the Chicago Cubs after spending her childhood in the Windy City.

ABC's official bio reads:

"Rachel Recchia is a fearless frequent flyer looking for a man who will travel the world with her. After recently earning her private pilot license, the future is nothing but sunny skies ahead for Recchia and now she is hoping to find a co-pilot that matches her sense of adventure. As a hopeless romantic, she is looking for someone who is as playful, passionate and spontaneous as she is. He should be nurturing, empathetic and MUST be respectful in all facets of life – to her, to family and especially to waiters. In the end, Recchia wants to find crazy, insane love that makes sense to no one else but her and her soul mate."

The Bachelorette 2022 teaser video

Filming on The Bachelorette hasn't started yet, so there's no footage for a teaser trailer. However, ABC did release this video announcing Gabby and Rachel as the two leads:

How will The Bachelorette 2022 work?

None of The Bachelor franchise shows have featured two leads at the same time. Kaitlyn and Britt were like nominees for the role, with the men voting for a winner. Clare started off her season, but when she quickly decided on Dale, she was replaced by Tayshia.

So far, it seems like Gabby and Windey are cool with being The Bachelorettes together.

"I'm so happy for her, I truly am. It's crazy, this is insane. I'm excited to do this journey with you. We did it once together and we've been through the most crazy experience together," Rachel said during the After the Final Rose special.

Gabby added, "I'm a girl's girl through and through so having a friend by my side, there's nothing I could ask more."

But how is this thing actually going to work? So far, we don't know much, other than that it's not a Kaitlyn vs. Britt situation. They'll both be around the entire season.

The closest comparison we have is the recent season of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, which featured two men dating 18 women. In the beginning of that show, both men would go on group dates. As the number dwindled, one man would take several women on a date, while the other would go out with a different group. The women's preferences between the two men were established fairly early into the process.

We can see something similar happening for Gabby and Rachel. Sure, they both fell in love with Clayton, but they have different personalities and may gravitate toward different suitors. Then again, they could both end up liking one guy, who is into both of them and has to choose.

The Bachelorette 2022 cast

ABC has not released any The Bachelorette 2022 cast info, but filming begins soon so we expect the usual round-up of faces, names, ages and hometowns any day now.

The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers

Bachelor/ette spoilers king Reality Steve Carbone doesn't have much in the way of scoop yet. In his most recent blog post, he writes, "In terms of locations, one place I heard they were going this season was Paris."

He also discusses a rumor about The Bachelorette possibly filming on board a cruise ship, but "nothing confirmed yet." Carbone notes, "It would definitely be something new and different."