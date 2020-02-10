Sony's amazing WF-1000XM3 earbuds are $30 off right now

The Sony WF-1000XM3 are an impressive pair of earbuds. They look good, they sound good, and they offer excellent noise cancellation. Even better, they're currently on sale.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds on sale for $198. That's $31 off and one of the best Presidents' Day sales you'll find.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds: was $229 now $198 @ Amazon

The Sony WF-1000XM3 are a wireless triumph. They offer stellar sonics, impressive noise cancellation, and a plethora of features like built-in Alexa for easy voice access to music, news, and more. They're currently at their lowest price ever. View Deal

If you're not familiar with the Sony WF-1000XM3 all you need to know is that these tiny earbuds punch twice their size. In our Sony WF-1000XM3 review, we found that they offer deep, rich bass and tonal balance, which gives them an edge over the more popular Apple AirPods and the Jabra Elite Active 65t in the audio department.

The buds also offer a strong connection. We enjoyed listening to our music up to 38 feet away from our smartphone.

In terms of noise cancellation, the WF-1000xM3 kept environmental fracas to a minimum. We barely noticed the screeching of the New York City subway as the train pulled into the station. Being out on the streets was even quieter with truck horns and rushing cars going unheard. They're not perfect, however. Louder frequencies and rumblings (e.g., ambulance horns and construction sites) do creep in.

Sony WF-1000xM3 deals aren't as frequent as we'd like, so snag these earbuds while you can.