Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 official renders just got leaked

We've just got our best look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 so far, thanks to these detailed official-looking renders from Evan Blass (opens in new tab) for 91Mobiles (opens in new tab).

These are two familiar phones if you've seen the current Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, but there are a few enhancements visible from the outside. For instance, the hinge seems to be a lot less prominent on the Z Fold 4 when folded compared to the Z Fold 3. This looks like it'll make the phone a fair bit smaller, making it easier to fit into bags and pockets.

(Image credit: Evan Blass/ 91 Mobiles)

With the Z Flip, you can just about see that the outer display is a little larger compared to the Z Flip 3. That should be handy for keeping an eye on your notifications without opening the phone.

(Image credit: Evan Blass/91 Mobiles)

Blass's renders show off all the rumored colors for both phones: the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in black, white/gold and dark blue, and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in pink gold, black, pale blue and purple. That last hue seems to be the same Bora Purple that was just announced for the Galaxy S22.

Other rumors for these two foldables that can't be seen on these renders are also significant. For example, both phones are said to be using the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, which would give them some of the best performance of any Android phone this year. Meanwhile, recent price rumors have said the Galaxy Z Fold 4 won't get a price increase, but the Galaxy Z Flip 4 could cost a little more than last year.

Samsung has announced a Galaxy Unpacked event for August 10, and its recent trailer is barely hiding the fact that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are on the way. However, these aren't all we expect to see. Rumors for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds Pro 2 have also been heating up, so check our rumor hubs for those devices as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 to make sure you know what to expect on the big day.