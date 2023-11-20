Samsung Galaxy S24 release date just tipped — here’s when you might get one

We’ve heard rumors that the Samsung Galaxy S24 could launch a little earlier compared to last year, and now a new report claims to know exactly when it will happen. According to Korean news site The Elec, Samsung could be launching the Galaxy S24 lineup on January 17.

The Elec’s report cites an unnamed Samsung official, who claims that this new Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in San Jose. Evidently this is part of Samsung’s increasing cooperation with Google and competition with Apple — both of whom have headquarters nearby.

This news would line up with rumors we’ve heard about the phone’s release so far. It was originally speculated that the phones could arrive a month earlier this year. Given the Galaxy S23 launch took place on February 1, it would place the next Galaxy Unpacked at the start of January. This was later clarified to mean a mid-January launch, which would avoid a clash with both the holidays and CES — and the January 17 date has been floated about before.

Pre-orders will apparently open on January 19 and will last until January 25. Apparently a special “pre-sale” launch will take place between January 26 and 30, where pre-orders are delivered, ahead of the phones going on general sale on January 30.

We already know quite a lot about the Samsung Galaxy S24 range, thanks to the myriad of leaks over the past few months. Rumors that have been floating around include a brighter display, the possibility of a titanium frame, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip for added performance, plus a huge boost to AI processing features — which could give the likes of the Google Pixel a run for their money.

It’s also possible that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will ditch the curved display, following in Google’s footsteps, and accelerate the death of that particular design choice. Which can only be a good thing, if you ask me.

We don’t have too long to go until the alleged launch date for the Galaxy S24, but there’s still plenty of time for more rumors and leaks to pop up. Be sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra hubs for the latest news and updates.