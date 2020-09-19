Ravens vs Texans live stream: How to watch NFL 2020 season game online

Ravens vs Texans channel, start time The Ravens vs Texans game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 20. It's on CBS as part of the 2020 NFL season's week 2.

Get ready for the Ravens vs Texans live stream of the game between the AFC teams in week 2 of the 2020 NFL season. The Ravens are coming off a beatdown of the Browns, while the Texans are still smarting from a bad loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Baltimore is favored in this match-up, though Houston will have home field advantage. Even without many fans in attendance, due to social distancing restrictions, the Texans should get a boost from playing at home.

The Ravens are a strong Super Bowl contender, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, who notched the highest passing rating in week 1 and also ran for 79 yards. He's already making a case to win back-to-back MVP honors. Baltimore's suffocating defense will make life difficult for Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

Meanwhile, the Texans' defense will have to find a way to slow down Jackson, as well as running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins. On offense, Watson will do what he can to evade Baltimore's pass rush and get the ball to Marquise Brown, who had five receptions for 101 yards against the Chiefs.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs Texans game.

How to watch Ravens vs Texans live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can't watch the Ravens vs Texans live streams you want, you don't have to miss the game. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

You should also check out IPVanish, another of the best VPNs, which has unlimited device connections, and it’s also great for working around Netflix’s geo restrictions, so you can watch stuff on international Netflix plans that isn’t in your neck of the globe. Its annual plan works out to a shockingly low $3.25 per month, too.

View Deal

Ravens vs Texans live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Ravens vs Texans game kicks off Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:25 p.m. ET. It's on CBS, which can be accessed with a digital antenna or a cable TV package. CBS is also available on two streaming services, fuboTV and CBS All Access.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

CBS All Access will get you this game, but it only streams that network. If you want other football coverage, you'll need to supplement it with another live TV service.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services that offers NBC and it's our top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right broadcast networks and the two cable channels you'll need to get your football fix. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

CBS All Access is another ideal option for watching games online. For $6 per month, you can watch your local CBS station and that channel's games in your market as they air live. Plus, the service has the back catalog of CBS shows, plus some streaming-only shows like Star Trek: Picard.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Ravens vs Texans is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you don't live in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Ravens vs Texans live streams for free

If Ravens vs Texans is airing on the CBS affiliate network in your market, you don't even need to pay. With one of the best TV antennas, you can watch live, pulling the game out of the sky.

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. Yes, that also includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Ravens vs Texans live streams in the UK

British fans of American football can watch NFL games on Sky Sports. The Sky Sports NFL channel will broadcast Ravens vs Texans live streams at 9:30 p.m. BST. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Ravens vs Texans live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Falcons vs Cowboys live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.