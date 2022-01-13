Raiders vs Bengals live stream: How to watch the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs online

The Raiders vs Bengals live stream features a Vegas team after a whirlwind of a regular season and a Cinci squad that hopes this NFL live stream is only the begining of many playoff appearances together!

Raiders vs Bengals channel, start time The Raiders vs Bengals live stream is Saturday (Jan. 15).

• Time — 4.30 p.m. ET / 1.30 p.m. PT / 9.30 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free



The Raiders (10-7) are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016, this coming after a season that was filled with turmoil. First head coach Jon Gruden resigned after week five when emails surfaced featuring the coach using anti-gay and homophobic language. Then following the team’s week 8 bye, wide receiver Henry Ruggs was released following DUI charges stemming from a fatal car accident that took the life of a 23-year-old woman. The Raiders would then release another player, rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs following another DUI charged, this one on January 3rd. Needless-to-say, keeping this team together throughout the season has been no easy task for interim head coach Rich Bisaccia. The 61-year-old some how managed to help this team post a 7-5 record and clinch a playoff berth.

Quarterback Derek Carr will play in the first playoff game of his career. Carr did lead the Raiders to a playoff spot in 2016 but missed out on postseason action due to an achilles injury he suffered in week 15. Both Carr and running back Josh Jacobs helped rally this team for a late season surge that saw them win four-straight to make the playoffs, including last week’s wild 35-32 overtime win against the Chargers. Jacobs rushed for 132 yards and two scores against L.A. in the victory.

The Bengals (10-7) seem to have something special, and it appears they will have it for a long time. In the passing league that the NFL has become, most teams would love to have the young core that Cinci has put together. Quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins took the league by storm this season. All three of those Bengals’ players are 25-years-old or younger.

Burrow, who’s rookie campaign was cut short a year ago due to injury, went on to lead the NFL in completion percentage (70.4%) this season and finish behind only Aaron Rodgers with a 108.3 passer rating. Meanwhile, Chase finished fourth in the NFL in receiving yards (1,455) and third in touchdown receptions (13). Higgins also posted a 1,000-yard season and caught six touchdowns.

The Bengals are 5.5-point favorites against the Raiders. The over/under is 49. These teams faced each other in week 11 with the Bengals taking that matchup, 32-13.

So, who wins this leg of the race to Super Bowl 2022?

How to watch Raiders vs Bengals live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

Raiders vs Bengals live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Raiders vs Bengals live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 4.30 p.m. ET / 1.30 p.m. PT Saturday (Jan. 15).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC affiliates for this game, as well as local FOX affiliates plus ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, as no night-time games are included this week. Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Raiders vs Bengals live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing the Raiders vs Bengals live stream.

Raiders vs Bengals live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Raiders vs Bengals on Sky Sports Main Event. Sky is the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Raiders vs Bengals live stream starts at 9.20 p.m. GMT Saturday night.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Raiders vs Bengals live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Raiders vs Bengals live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.