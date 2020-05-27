PS5 reveal event tipped for June 3 — here's what to expect

A big PS5 event on June 3 seems likely, according to two new reports, and Sony seems ready to show off something big. We may finally see a final PS5 design, as well as a system interface and even some live gameplay. But some of the system's biggest details, such as its price and release date, may have to wait for a future event. Furthermore, deep dives on the PS5's game library will probably also come at a later date.

Information comes from two independent reports at Bloomberg and VentureBeat . Both sites, speaking with reliable sources, confirmed that Sony is planning a large PS5 reveal on June 3, although the details are somewhat in flux, and the date could change last minute. While the sites got slightly different details, the reports agreed that the reveal will show off something substantial, but are also planning future events to deliver information piecemeal over the next few months.

Interestingly, neither report revealed exactly what Sony might want to show off, although showing off the system's physical design seems like a safe bet. We've known what the Xbox Series X will look like for months, and Sony has already revealed the DualSense controller design. Unless Sony wants to show off the PS5's interface in a vacuum — which is possible — we'll probably see the system itself.

What's not clear is how much gameplay we'll see. While both reports agree that Sony will probably show off a launch library at later events, one report suggested that Sony was well aware how badly fans wanted to see real gameplay at the Microsoft May 7 event , rather than just a few prerecorded screens. As such, it's probably not unreasonable to expect some gameplay, even if it's from a third-party multiplatform game like Assassin's Creed Valhalla .

Sony apparently also wants to keep the PS5 price fluid, at least for the moment. The company wants to price the PS5 competitively, but it also doesn't want to take a loss on hardware, meaning it might be easier to let Microsoft lead the way. If Sony announces a price that gamers deem too high and then Microsoft undercuts it, it would be a reversal of the PS4 beating the Xbox One's launch price by $100 back in 2013.

In any case, if there really is a big PS5 reveal coming a week from today, expect to hear something official about it pretty soon. Sony will want viewers to tune in, meaning that it will probably host a livestream. Sony's ongoing State of Play video series highlights games like Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us, and happens once every few weeks. You can watch them on the official PlayStation YouTube or Twitch channels.

Assuming a live event takes place, Tom's Guide will cover it as it happens. And if not, Sony still seems primed to reveal something big about the PS5 within the next few weeks. Stay tuned.