Pixel Tablet pops up in Amazon listing — and it’s coming very soon

Google has confirmed that the Pixel Tablet is coming. The company’s first tablet since the Pixel Slate was confirmed for 2023 at last year’s Made by Google event, but now we might know the exact release date thanks to a now-removed Amazon listing (opens in new tab).

Before it was taken down, a Reddit user (opens in new tab) took a screenshot of the Amazon Japan page for the Pixel Tablet. The image reveals the listing price and release date for the region: ¥79,800 (~$590) and June 20. The tablet also appears to be available in two color options: Porcelain and Hazel.

(Image credit: Reddit / Amazon)

While it’s possible that the Pixel Tablet price and release date could differ slightly from country-to-country, the listing still gives us a rough idea of what to expect.

According to Buzzap.jp (opens in new tab), which covered the tablet's brief Amazon appearance, the listing also revealed the tablet's full specs. Most of page's details confirmed the Pixel Tablet rumors we've been tracking.

As expected, the Pixel Tablet will be powered by the same Tensor G2 chipset that powers the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, backed by 8GB RAM. The screen features a 10.95-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600, offering up to 500nits of brightness. The listing confirms an 8MP front and rear camera, three microphones, a quad-speaker array, Bluetooth 5.2 and UWB built-in, too.

Give the 2022 iPad Air starts at $599, $590 for the Pixel Tablet sounds pricier than we anticipated. That said, Google is throwing in something extra that even the best iPads don't come with: a dock.

The Pixel Tablet dock reportedly acts as both a charger and a speaker. Not only will it boost the sound quality if you want to use your tablet to stream TV shows while it charges, but it lets the Tablet double as a Nest Hub-style smart screen when not in use. That’s a potential smart home game-changer — and possibly an option that Apple is investigating itself with future iPads.

The June 20 release date all but confirms that the Pixel Tablet will be one of the stars of this week’s Google I/O developers conference, which kicks off on Wednesday May 10. We're also expecting to see the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold at the event, meaning there's no shortage of Pixel-related headlines incoming.