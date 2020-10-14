PC gamers rejoice! This high-end 2K 165Hz monitor is £220 cheaper for Prime Day

Is your screen letting your gaming PC down? Maybe this text doesn’t seem quite as sharp as it could, or scrolling down the page feels less smooth than on your phone. Well, good news: Prime Day has brought a superb saving on one of the best gaming monitors you can buy.

Act fast and you could get the 27-inch Acer Predator XB271HUbmiprz gaming monitor for just £480 – that’s a £220 saving on its regular price, and £120 less than non-Prime subscribers can get it for. Amazingly, that makes it just £105 more than the non-reduced 24-inch version, which gives you an insight into just how big a bargain this is.

Acer Predator XB271HUbmiprz: was £700, now £480 @ Amazon

The Acer Predator XB271HUbmiprz has it all - except, perhaps, a name that slips off the tongue easily. It combines a 2K IPS panel with G-Sync technology and an impressive 165Hz refresh rate to ensure your games have never looked better. At £480 for Prime Day, it's a steal. View Deal

So why should you consider upgrading? Largely because it’s got everything you could want in a gaming display. It’s IPS, meaning no ghosting or blurring with superb viewing angles. It has a 144Hz native refresh rate, or a 165Hz overclocked rate, meaning your computer can push titles into triple-figure frame rates, and it includes Nvidia’s G-Sync technology, meaning it’ll eliminate tearing on GeForce powered machines.

While you may want to drop to 1080p to really ramp up the frame rates, the XB271HU supports resolutions of up to 2560 x 1440. Some will feel like they want 4K resolutions on their desktop PC, but frankly for this size 2K resolution is more than enough – and most gamers will pick high frame rates over resolution any day of the week.

In short, there’s a reason why it’s averaging 4.5/5 on Amazon from over 1,000 glowing reviews. This monitor ticks all the right boxes for gamers, and at £480 it’s a steal for what you’re getting. Add it to your basket and say hello to smooth browsing and gaming.

