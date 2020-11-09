Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal saves you $68 on killer bundle

As we roll deeper into the Black Friday season, we’re starting to hear more about the bigger and better deals that are coming our way. Like the Nintendo Switch , which is just about the only recent console that’ll be discounted this year.

Nintendo has just announced this year’s Black Friday bundle, which is available from November 22, and will get you a Nintendo Switch Console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and three months of Switch Online for $300.

Nintendo Switch: $299 with Mario Kart 8 and Switch Online

Considering the Nintendo Switch normally costs $300 on its own, the bundle means you’re getting Mario Kart and Switch Online for free. Considering how much fun Mario Kart can be, especially when you’re playing in a group, that is a very good deal. Listed retailers include Amazon, Target, Walmart, GameStop, and Best Buy.

Nintendo has offered the Mario Kart 8 bundle for several Black Fridays in a row now. But this is the first time we're seeing it with a free membership to Switch Online, which allows you to play games with friends online as well as enjoy a library of NES and SNES games. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe typically goes for $60 while a three month Switch Online subscription costs $8, so you're getting close to $70 in free stuff here.

Some of the best Nintendo Switch games will also be discounted to $40 starting on the 22nd. Those games include Super Mario Maker 2, Luigi’s Mansion 3, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Mario Tennis Aces, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Splatoon 2, and New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe. Meanwhile Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee will get a 50% discount down to $30, while Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition (with two DLC packs and other extra content) will be $20 — which is $10 off.

Nintendo is also teasing that the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Switch will also be coming back to participating retailers this Black Friday, for the usual $299.99 price. If you’ve had your heart set on buying it, keep an eye out while everyone else is too busy trying to get hold of a PS5 or Xbox Series X.