New Spotify Premium deal gets Chase customers 6 months for free

Spotify deals are pretty rare outside of major holidays, but Chase and Spotify are teaming up for an epic Spotify deal you can't afford to miss.

Eligible Chase card members can get six months of Spotify Premium for free. (This Spotify deal is valid for new Spotify Premium members only). That's a $59 value and the best Spotify deal we've seen to date. By comparison, Spotify was only offering three free months of Spotify Premium over the holidays.

Chase card holders: 6 months Spotify Premium for free

Current Chase credit card holders who are new to Spotify Premium can get six months of Spotify Premium for free. Meanwhile, existing Spotify Premium users can receive a 5% statement credit for a six-month period when using an eligible Chase credit card for Spotify Premium payments. View Deal

If you're already a Spotify Premium member, you can receive a 5% statement credit for a six month period when you pay your Spotify bill with an eligible Chase card. At $9.99/month for Spotify Premium, that amounts to roughly $3 back, which isn't as enticing as six free months, but it's money back in your pocket nonetheless. Both Spotify deals are valid for existing Chase card holders only.

Unlike a free subscription, Spotify Premium offers ad-free music listening and offline downloads. A Premium subscription also cuts away the song skip limit for Spotify's curated playlists.