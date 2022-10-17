New on Netflix: New movies and shows week of October 17

This week, what's new on Netflix is a whole lot of everything — save for its big scripted shows. So, if you've already devoured the new movies and shows from this weekend, we've got plenty to keep you occupied.

Netflix's biggest returning shows are the third (but likely not final) acts: Unsolved Mysteries: Vol. 3 and Love Is Blind: Season 3. Both will offer more of the same, and that's not a bad thing for either audience. Neither show is looking to reinvent the wheel.

Then, we've got the debut of the YA fantasy movie The School for Good and Evil, a Netflix Original that finds besties Sophie and Agatha tested by their rivalry-heavy school that's all about unlocking powers.

Lastly, we can't overlook From Scratch, a series that finds Zoe Saldaña starring as Amahle "Amy" Wheeler, an American on holiday who finds love with a Sicilian chef named Lino. While their passion is dampened a bit when they both go to Amy's home in the States, their relationship is truly tested by Lino's health. Bring the box of tissues, because the ugly cries are coming.

Arriving on Netflix October 17

Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant (Netflix Family)

Food-loving friends Waffles and Mochi get cooking in their very own restaurant, where hungry customers come to feast on flavors from all over the world!

Arriving on Netflix October 18

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles (Netflix Comedy)

Filmed at Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival, Gabriel hilariously shares details about being a Los Angeles native, a recent attempt at extortion towards him, and where he holds the record for receiving the highest fine on stage.

LiSA Another Great Day 🇯🇵 (Netflix Documentary)

Glimpse into the world of the songstress known as the "Anime Song Queen" as she reflects on the first decade of her career and looks to the future.

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6 (Netflix Series)

"Everybody Loves Raymond" creator Phil Rosenthal travels the globe to take in the local cuisine and culture. This season will feature Phil traveling to all new destinations, including Philadelphia, Croatia, Austin, Santiago and Nashville, and includes a special tribute episode to Phil’s parents, Helen and Max.

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 (Netflix Series) (New episodes weekly)

The iconic and gripping series returns with a three-week event featuring more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances, and bizarre paranormal activity.

Arriving on Netflix October 19

The Green Glove Gang 🇵🇱 (Netflix Series)

When their latest heist goes wrong, three older female burglars evade officials by hiding out in a nursing home — where they uncover a sinister secret.

Love Is Blind: Season 3 (Netflix Series) (New episodes weekly)

After courting through the walls of private pods, men and women put the power of blind love to the test in this fan-approved reality whirlwind hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Notre-Dame 🇫🇷 (Netflix Series)

Inspired by true accounts from French firefighters, this drama series explores the impact of the 2019 fire of Notre-Dame on a diverse group of Parisians.

The School for Good and Evil (Netflix Film)

Best friends Sophie and Agatha find their bond put to the test when they're whisked away to a magical school for future fairy-tale heroes and villains.

The Stranger 🇦🇺 (Netflix Film)

An undercover cop forms an intense, intimate relationship with a murder suspect while trying to earn his trust and elicit a confession.

Arriving on Netflix October 21

28 Days Haunted (Netflix Series)

Three teams each spend 28 days in some of America's most haunted locations for a paranormal experiment based on the theories of Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Barbarians II 🇩🇪(Netflix Series)

A year after Varus' defeat, a new Roman general gets settled in Germania as Ari seeks to become king of all the tribes — but a rival stands in his way.

Descendant (Netflix Documentary)

Descendants of the enslaved Africans on an illegal ship that arrived in Alabama in 1860 seek justice and healing when the craft's remains are discovered.

From Scratch (Netflix Series)

An artist finds romance with a chef in Italy and embarks on a life-changing journey of love, loss, resilience and hope across cultures and continents.

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule (Netflix Series)

Arrested for smuggling cocaine, Michaella McCollum offers a first-hand account of her shocking journey through the illicit world of drug trafficking.

ONI: Thunder God's Tale (Netflix Family)

In a mystical world of Japanese gods and spirits, a courageous girl strives to follow in her mysterious father's footsteps and find her true powers.

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys (Netflix Family)

Ash and Goh chase their goals — and embark on more amazing adventures — as their journey through the wild world of Pokémon continues.

Arriving on Netflix October 22

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show

Leaving Netflix this week

Leaving 10/21/22

Yes, God, Yes

Leaving 10/22/22

Hemlock Grove: Seasons 1-3

