Meet the Xbox Series X — Microsoft’s next game console

We’ve been hearing rumors about Xbox’s Project Scarlett, the successor to the Xbox One, for some time now, but while we considered the hardware and potential features of the new Microsoft console, we had no clue what it would be called. As of now though, we know that the console’s name will be the Xbox Series X.

Announced during the 2019 Game Awards show, Xbox showed off the design of the Series X in a short video, as well as some pretty looking environments, including clips from what looked to be Forza, FIFA and Halo. Check out the video below.

While Xbox’s black-and-green color scheme and sharp edges remain intact, a major difference is that the console is now oriented vertically, with a hole-filled panel on the top for allowing hot air to escape, plus a disc drive, showing that we’re still a few steps away from having digital-only consoles as a default.

That said, in an interview with GameSpot , head of Xbox Phil Spencer said that the xCloud cloud gaming service will still be a part of the Xbox package, and it will be easier for developers to implement into their games, meaning players will be able to enjoy more titles while playing remotely, but with all progress, achievements etc. still linked to their normal account.

The controller didn’t get much of a look in during the trailer, but you can see in the renders that it’s quite similar to the existing Xbox One controller, except it has a redesigned D-pad that looks similar to the Elite Controller Series 2 , plus it now has a Share button like PlayStation’s DualShock 4 controller for passing clips of gameplay between you and your friends.

As for a release date, we can expect the Series X to hit shelves by Holiday 2020, which is what Microsoft already announced, but it’s good to get confirmation.

There was also a game reveal to whet your appetite for Xbox Series X - Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, the sequel to Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. There’s no release date for this game yet, however.