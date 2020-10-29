Trending

Mandalorian season 2 starts tomorrow! Time and full schedule

By

Here's when Mandalorian season 2 starts so mark your calendar for the return of the Baby Yoda show

Baby Yoda
(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Baby Yoda and his bounty hunter dad are back in The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1. After almost a year of waiting, fans finally get the second season of the live-action Star Wars series on Disney Plus tomorrow morning.

The new episodes follow up on the big cliffhanger that ended season 1: Mando (Pedro Pascal) and The Child blasting off to find the latter's home world, and Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) revealing he's in possession of the deadly Darksaber. 

There's still a lot of mystery about The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1. For starters, we don't know the episode title. It will likely be preceded by "Chapter 9," assuming it follows the format of season 1 episode titles. 

A Reddit leak indicates the season 2 premiere has a run time of 52 minutes, which would make it the longest Mandalorian episode yet (beating the season 1 finale by three minutes).

As for the plot, we know zero, zilch, nada. The episode was directed by showrunner Jon Favreau. 

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1 release date and time

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1 will be released Friday, Oct. 30 at midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. GMT on Disney Plus.

Disney Plus is available in the U.S., Canada, UK and western Europe.

The Mandalorian season 2 episodes schedule

  • The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1, "Chapter 9": October 30
  • The Mandalorian season 2 episode 2, "Chapter 10": November 6
  • The Mandalorian season 2 episode 3, "Chapter 11": November 13
  • The Mandalorian season 2 episode 4, "Chapter 12": November 20
  • The Mandalorian season 2 episode 5, "Chapter 13": November 27
  • The Mandalorian season 2 episode 6, "Chapter 14": December 4
  • The Mandalorian season 2 episode 7, "Chapter 15": December 11
  • The Mandalorian season 2 episode 8, "Chapter 16": December 18

Favreau directed episode 1, while Star Wars vet Dave Filoni helmed episode 5. Other season 2 directors include Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard, Carl Weathers, Robert Rodriguez and Peyton Reed.